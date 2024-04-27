Emma Stone wants to be called by her real name: 'I can't do it anymore'

Emma Stone is over it.

When the Oscar winner first became an actress and had to choose an official SAG-AFTRA (actor’s union) name, Emily Stone wasn't available, so she went with Emma, a name she liked growing up.

"It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent story.

Years later, she revealed, she began to miss that identity.

"I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily,’" she said. "[‘The Curse’ co-star] Nathan [Fielder] calls me Em, which is easier."

The subject came up after Fielder spoke to the Reporter in a joint interview.

"Before we continue, I’d like to say something," he said. "Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So, when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on."

"You can say Emma," Stone told the reporter. "You can say anything." She added that if a fan came up to her and called her Emily, she wouldn’t correct the fan.

"No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily," she said.

She also joked she calls Fielding "Big Nate, which is his preferred name."

"The people that are close to me, that’s what they call me," Fielder said with a laugh. "What were we saying?"

In 2018, Stone revealed to Jimmy Fallon she wanted to be called Emma because she loved Emma Bunton, Baby Spice from the Spice Girls.

"My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now, I am."

Stone won her second Academy Award last month for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in "Poor Things." Her first win was for 2016's "La La Land."