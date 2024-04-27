Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

Emma Stone wants to be called by her real name: 'I can't do it anymore'

Stone won her second Academy Award last month for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Emma Stone walks the red carpet at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards Video

Emma Stone walks the red carpet at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards

Emma Stone, nominee for best actress in 'Poor Things,' walked the red carpet at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards

Emma Stone is over it. 

When the Oscar winner first became an actress and had to choose an official SAG-AFTRA (actor’s union) name, Emily Stone wasn't available, so she went with Emma, a name she liked growing up. 

"It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent story. 

Years later, she revealed, she began to miss that identity. 

EMMA STONE SAYS ANXIETY IS A ‘VERY SELFISH CONDITION'

Emma Stone smiling

Emma Stone's real name is Emily.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily,’" she said. "[‘The Curse’ co-star] Nathan [Fielder] calls me Em, which is easier."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The subject came up after Fielder spoke to the Reporter in a joint interview.

"Before we continue, I’d like to say something," he said. "Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So, when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on."

"You can say Emma," Stone told the reporter. "You can say anything." She added that if a fan came up to her and called her Emily, she wouldn’t correct the fan.

Emma Stone on the red carpet

Stone said she would love to be called Emily again.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily," she said. 

She also joked she calls Fielding "Big Nate, which is his preferred name."

"The people that are close to me, that’s what they call me," Fielder said with a laugh. "What were we saying?"

Emma Stone's OScar speech

Emma Stone won her second Oscar in March for "Poor Things."  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2018, Stone revealed to Jimmy Fallon she wanted to be called Emma because she loved Emma Bunton, Baby Spice from the Spice Girls. 

"My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now, I am." 

Baby Spice performing

Stone was a fan of "Baby Spice" Emma Bunton as a kid.  (JMEnternational/Redferns)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stone won her second Academy Award last month for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in "Poor Things." Her first win was for 2016's "La La Land." 

Trending