Jessie James Decker shuns Valentine's Day grand gestures, says family-centered life keeps marriage strong

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After nearly 15 years with her husband, Jessie James Decker says the secret to a happy marriage isn’t about grand romantic gestures.

The singer, entrepreneur and mother of four exclusively told Fox News Digital that low-key nights at home are preferred for the couple — especially since they both have busy schedules.

"We don’t put too much pressure on ourselves for holidays," Decker, who is partnering with AbbVie’s Love in Mind initiative to raise awareness about the toll of migraines, said. "It’s not like we’ve got to have the roses and the champagne and it’s Valentine’s Day."

JESSIE JAMES DECKER RAISES ATHLETIC KIDS "BAREFOOT AND BEING FREE" INSTEAD OF GLUED TO IPADS

With a growing family — including her youngest, who’s about to turn 2 — Decker said she and her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, are "in the weeds" of parenthood, which has reshaped how they celebrate milestones.

"We just had a new baby. He’ll be two in a couple of weeks, which is just crazy," she told Fox News Digital. "I feel like we just, snap, and he’s already walking and becoming just like a little toddler."

WATCH: JESSIE JAMES DECKER SHARES HER LOW-KEY VALENTINE'S DAY RULE WITH HUSBAND ERIC

Rather than elaborate date nights, Decker said the key to staying connected is finding quiet moments together at home.

"I really am being cheesy when I say we just love each other every day," she said. "So I don’t need these big extravagant events on holidays."

GOLDIE HAWN SAYS SEXUAL ATTRACTION REMAINS KEY TO 42-YEAR RELATIONSHIP WITH KURT RUSSELL

"We do try our very best when we have time, whether it’s the kids are going to sleep and we can put on our favorite show and have a glass of wine and just be with each other — we’re nesters. We don’t really like to go out very much."

"We’re old people at this point," she laughed. "We love to put our jammies and socks on and just huddle up."

Rather than pointing to one defining moment, Decker described her happy marriage with the former NFL star as something built through shared priorities.

KATE HUDSON GIVES BLUNT BEDROOM ADVICE FOR COUPLES STRUGGLING TO RECONNECT IN RELATIONSHIPS

"Eric and I have been together for, it’ll be 15 years next month," Decker said. "If you can align on the most important things to you, then you’re setting yourself up for success."

That alignment, she explained, became the stabilizing force as their life accelerated — from career pivots and moves to the daily chaos that comes with .

Rather than chasing perfection or performance, Decker said their shared values have allowed them to adapt without losing connection.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SAYS FAITH HEALED ‘DEEP BROKENNESS’ IN HER NEARLY 30-YEAR MARRIAGE

"We see the world the same way. We love the same, we wanted to raise our kids the same," she said. "When life happens, you’re able to just get through anything together."

Decker shares Denver, Vivianne, Eric ("Bubby") and Forrest with her husband.

WATCH: JESSIE JAMES DECKER DEFENDS RAISING ACTIVE KIDS WITHOUT SOCIAL MEDIA

In an industry where relationships may burn fast and fade faster, Decker acknowledged how special the couple’s milestone is.

"I can’t believe it’s almost 15 years," she said. "That’s like 40 years in Hollywood."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

That same emphasis on communication and mutual care is also what prompted Decker to speak out now through the Love in Mind initiative, which focuses on how chronic migraines affect relationships, intimacy and daily life.

WATCH: JESSIE JAMES DECKER SHEDS LIGHT ON THE HIDDEN TOLL OF LIVING WITH MIGRAINES

Decker told Fox News Digital that migraines are often misunderstood because the pain isn’t always visible — a disconnect that can strain even the strongest partnerships if it isn’t taken seriously.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When someone’s telling you that they’re having issues or they’re in pain, they should listen to that and vice versa," Decker said. "Treat someone or take care of someone the way you’d want to be taken care of."

She stressed that believing and supporting a partner can make a critical difference, even when symptoms aren’t obvious.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She credited her husband for standing by her throughout years of health challenges, noting that not everyone has that kind of support.

"And I’m so lucky that Eric has been throughout all these years, because I know not everyone gets that," she said. "But that’s why you’ve got to be able to find, find your routine, find that support system, you know, get the help that you need from the right position because it’s something that needs to be taken seriously."