James Van Der Beek's family raises over $2M as Hollywood stars donate big after actor's death

James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe organizers shared they raised over $2 million after previously sharing that the family was in "urgent need" of funds following the star's death.

The $2 million in donations largely stems from Van Der Beek' star-studded circle. Zoe Saldaña, Derek Hough, Steven Spielberg and more have donated thousands to help the "Dawson's Creek" star's family.

The GoFundMe page, which was created by the friends and family of James Van Der Beek, shared an update on Feb. 12, thanking fans for their donations.

"Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light. It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James’s spirit continues to bring people together," the page wrote.

Prior to the update, designer Erin Fetherston told Extra that the family was in "urgent need" of money after Van Der Beek passed away following a battle with colorectal cancer.

"There is a sincere and urgent need here for the family." — Erin Fetherston

"I’m just so happy and grateful that so many people feel moved in their hearts the way that those of us close feel. There is a sincere and urgent need here for the family. They have really been through it, and I just want to thank everyone on their behalf who has given and who may feel inspired to give," Fetherston told the outlet on Thursday.

She explained that Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, and their children are struggling financially following his death.

"These are six children who are facing life without a father. Their amazing mother, Kimberly, has been a devoted wife and mom," Fetherston continued. "She’s had six children and been public about losing babies along the way. She has been in the space of motherhood and supporting James all of these years. Now, she’s really left to pick up the pieces."

The designer concluded with: "By supporting them, you’re helping them just maintain some stability in their life after going through a terribly challenging, painful, and heartbreaking journey that has ended in the loss of their father."

It appears Van Der Beek's famous friends are coming to the family's rescue with hefty donations. According to Us Weekly, Spielberg and his wife donated $250,000.

Page Six reported that Saldaña donated $2,500 a month. "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu donated $10,000 and Hough donated $1,000, according to Page Six. The outlet also lists Ricki Lake, Miranda Kerr, Kaley Cuoco and Lydia Hearst as donors, but did not disclose specific amounts.

The goal for the GoFundMe page was originally set at $250,000, but has increased as donations rolled in. The goal on the website as of Friday is set at $1.5 million and has topped $2 million.

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife and their six kids: Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah. Kimberly announced her husband's death in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," her caption began. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Following his death, tributes began pouring in for Van Der Beek. His "Dawson's Creek" co-stars, including Katie Holmes, Busy Philipps, Mary Margaret Hume, Sasha Alexander and Chad Michael Murray, were among the dozens of stars who remembered the late actor.

In November 2024, Van Der Beek — who was officially diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023 — first revealed his diagnosis in a statement to People: "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

"There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," he added.

In December 2025, Van Der Beek sat down with "Today's" Craig Melvin and opened up about his health.

"I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago," Van Der Beek said at the time. "It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong — I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."

