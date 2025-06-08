George Clooney makes dramatic return to his signature silver fox status at 2025 Tony Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Clooney was back to his silver fox status Sunday for the 2025 Tony Awards.

Clooney, 64, showed off his natural gray hair while walking the red carpet with wife Amal Clooney at New York City's Radio City Musical Hall.

Nominated for leading actor in a play for his role in "Good Night, and Good Luck," Clooney wrapped the play earlier in the afternoon and subsequently got right back to his roots.

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Clooney admitted the first thing he would do after his final show was fix his "bad" hair.

The "Ocean's 11" actor ditched his signature silver hairstyle in favor of a dark brown dyed job for his role in the Tony-nominated play.

"It's bad. It's still dark on top, but it's gray at the bottom," he told Meyers while wearing a hat to "hide" the growth. Clooney admitted he hadn't dyed his hair in two months, since the beginning of the production.

"So you get that really nice-looking grow-out of gray," he said.

Clooney promised Meyers on Monday that his hair would be back to normal by the time of the Tonys, even under a tight deadline.

"The last show is Sunday. We do a matinee, and then by the time we go to the Tonys that night, it'll be gone," he said.

Meyers joked that it looked like he was "trying to get away with something" as Clooney appeared on the show wearing a hat.

"It really looks bad," Clooney said. "It looks like [I'm] going through some horrible midlife crisis. I'm 64 – midlife is a little stretch."

While Clooney's role in the performance was the talk of the town Sunday, his family's status in the United States could be in jeopardy under the Trump administration.

Amal, 47, reportedly gave legal advice in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the war in Gaza, according to the Financial Times .

Trump's executive order claims the court "engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel .

The ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

"The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members."

Amal, born in Lebanon and raised in Britain, practices law in both England and the United States , and has lived all over the world.

