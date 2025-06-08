Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

George Clooney makes dramatic return to his signature silver fox status at 2025 Tony Awards

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
George Clooney makes his Broadway debut Video

George Clooney makes his Broadway debut

The famous son of a journalist is now playing one, as George Clooney hits the stage in an adaptation of the 2005 movie 'Good Night, and Good Luck.'

George Clooney was back to his silver fox status Sunday for the 2025 Tony Awards.

Clooney, 64, showed off his natural gray hair while walking the red carpet with wife Amal Clooney at New York City's Radio City Musical Hall.

Nominated for leading actor in a play for his role in "Good Night, and Good Luck," Clooney wrapped the play earlier in the afternoon and subsequently got right back to his roots.

GEORGE CLOONEY APPEARS UNBOTERED PLAYING SOFTBALL AMID REPORTS HIS WIFE COULD BE BARRED FROM FUTURE US VISITS

George Clooney shows off silver hair at Tony Awards with wife Amal.

George Clooney ditched the dye in favor of his natural gray hair for the 2025 Tony Awards. (Getty Images)

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Clooney admitted the first thing he would do after his final show was fix his "bad" hair.

The "Ocean's 11" actor ditched his signature silver hairstyle in favor of a dark brown dyed job for his role in the Tony-nominated play. 

GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY'S GLOBE-TROTTING LIFESTYLE POTENTIALLY IN JEOPARDY UNDER TRUMP SANCTIONS

"It's bad. It's still dark on top, but it's gray at the bottom," he told Meyers while wearing a hat to "hide" the growth. Clooney admitted he hadn't dyed his hair in two months, since the beginning of the production.

"So you get that really nice-looking grow-out of gray," he said.

George Clooney holds wife Amal Clooney's hand at Tony Awards

Amal Clooney joined George at the Tony Awards, where he's nominated for best performance by a lead actor in a play for "Good Night, and Good Luck." (Jenny Anderson)

George Clooney wears hat while playing softball

Clooney's sported a hat over his head while playing softball with the Broadway League. (MEGA)

Clooney promised Meyers on Monday that his hair would be back to normal by the time of the Tonys, even under a tight deadline.

"The last show is Sunday. We do a matinee, and then by the time we go to the Tonys that night, it'll be gone," he said. 

Meyers joked that it looked like he was "trying to get away with something" as Clooney appeared on the show wearing a hat.

"It really looks bad," Clooney said. "It looks like [I'm] going through some horrible midlife crisis. I'm 64 – midlife is a little stretch."

While Clooney's role in the performance was the talk of the town Sunday, his family's status in the United States could be in jeopardy under the Trump administration.

Clooney hit a few balls in Central Park while playing with the league.

Clooney hit a few balls in Central Park while playing with the league. (TheStewartofNY)

George Clooney wears a blue hat and matching polo shirt

Reports surfaced last month that his family may face sanctions signed by Trump due to Amal Clooney's work as a human rights lawyer. (BG048/Bauer-Griffin)

Amal, 47, reportedly gave legal advice in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the war in Gaza, according to the Financial Times.

Trump's executive order claims the court "engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel

The ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney smile on red carpet in Washington D.C.

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney have been married 11 years. (Paul Morigi)

"The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members." 

Amal, born in Lebanon and raised in Britain, practices law in both England and the United States, and has lived all over the world.

Clooney proposed to Amal in April 2014, and the couple married five months later in Venice, Italy. Three years later, in 2017, the Clooneys welcomed twins Alexander and Ella.  

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

