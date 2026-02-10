Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi developed intense chemistry filming 'Wuthering Heights'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie developed intense on and off-screen chemistry while filming "Wuthering Heights."

Emerald Fennell's film adaption of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel, "Wuthering Heights," stars Elordi as Heathcliff and Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw. The movie is based in the 18th century and depicts a heartbreaking and destructive romance.

The Australian actors did lots of press leading up to the Feb. 13 release of the romance film. A month before the release, Robbie and Elordi sat down for a Fandango interview panel and admitted she became "codependent" on the 28-year-old actor quite quickly.

"I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be like, always in the vicinity of where I was, but in a corner watching. On the third day, I found myself starting to look around to see where he was. I was like, ‘Well, obviously he’s going to be somewhere close by. Where is he right now?'" Robbie, 35, said.

The "Barbie" star explained that once she was unable to spot Elordi, she became "unnerved and unmoored."

"I felt quite lost. Like a kid without their blanket or something. I was like, ‘Where is he?’" Robbie said.

Eloridi felt that the pair had a "mutual obsession."

"Regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within five to 10 all the time. Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food," Elordi explained.

The "Euphoria" actor admitted that he quickly became "enamored" by Robbie.

During an appearance on the Today Show on Jan. 30, Robbie said Fennell wanted to ensure the pair had a strong connection while filming and created shrines of the stars in each of their dressing rooms.

"At the studio, we both had a dressing room. Emerald went into our dressing rooms and made a shrine of each other in our dressing rooms," Robbie said. Elordi accompanied her during the interview and called Fennell's choice "funny" and "fantastic."

"It was so unhinged and so hilarious," Robbie added. "And she put, like, locks of hair and pictures of us, candles and made a full shrine... Mine was a Jacob shrine. He had a Margot shrine. It was so funny."

Elordi admitted that his adoration for Robbie started long before being cast as her co-star.

During the Today Show appearance, Elordi said he became a fan of Robbie after seeing her in the Australian soap opera, "Neighbours."

"I wanted to act, so I had a hit list of every working Australian actor on my wall so I could find their agents and things that they’d been in," he explained.

It wasn't until Elordi saw Robbie in "The Wolf of Wall Street" that he knew she was now "a global phenomenon."

"You came out in that film and something changed in the world, in my world," Eloridi told Robbie.

Ahead of the pair's lengthy press tour, Robbie created and gifted Elordi a matching, custom ring, told Fox News Digital.

Cece Fein-Hughes, the jewelry designer, told Fox News Digital that "it was such a special request to create these matching rings, not only to honour ‘Wuthering Heights,’ but also the characters and the time Margot and Jacob spent together bringing the film to life."

Hughes continued, "Margot gifting this to Jacob offered such a beautiful insight into how deeply connected you can become when working together on something so powerful and romantic."

She said that the rings symbolize Robbie and Elordi's characters, Heathcliff and Catherine, and a love that transcends time.

The chunky, gold signet rings feature two hand-enamelled skulls, stuck in an embrace and surrounded by thorns, which were designed to "to symbolize both bittersweet love and the harshness of nature," CeCe Jewellery told Fox News Digital.

The rings also have an inscription of one of Brontë's most famous lines from the book — "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." The rings also have the dates "1847-2026" inscribed, referencing the book and movie's release.

"Wuthering Heights" released in theaters on Feb. 13.

