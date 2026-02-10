Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi developed intense chemistry filming 'Wuthering Heights'

The 'Barbie' star says she felt 'lost' when unable to spot her 'Wuthering Heights' co-star on set

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie developed intense on and off-screen chemistry while filming "Wuthering Heights."

Emerald Fennell's film adaption of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel, "Wuthering Heights," stars Elordi as Heathcliff and Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw. The movie is based in the 18th century and depicts a heartbreaking and destructive romance.

The Australian actors did lots of press leading up to the Feb. 13 release of the romance film. A month before the release, Robbie and Elordi sat down for a Fandango interview panel and admitted she became "codependent" on the 28-year-old actor quite quickly.

Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie star in the recently released "Wuthering Heights." (Getty Images)

"I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be like, always in the vicinity of where I was, but in a corner watching. On the third day, I found myself starting to look around to see where he was. I was like, ‘Well, obviously he’s going to be somewhere close by. Where is he right now?'" Robbie, 35, said.

The "Barbie" star explained that once she was unable to spot Elordi, she became "unnerved and unmoored."

"I felt quite lost. Like a kid without their blanket or something. I was like, ‘Where is he?’"

— Margot Robbie

"I felt quite lost. Like a kid without their blanket or something. I was like, ‘Where is he?’" Robbie said.

Eloridi felt that the pair had a "mutual obsession."

"Regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within five to 10 all the time. Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food," Elordi explained.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie red carpet

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie attended the world premiere of "Wuthering Heights" on Jan. 28. (Olivia Wong/WireImage)

The "Euphoria" actor admitted that he quickly became "enamored" by Robbie.

During an appearance on the Today Show on Jan. 30, Robbie said Fennell wanted to ensure the pair had a strong connection while filming and created shrines of the stars in each of their dressing rooms.

"At the studio, we both had a dressing room. Emerald went into our dressing rooms and made a shrine of each other in our dressing rooms," Robbie said. Elordi accompanied her during the interview and called Fennell's choice "funny" and "fantastic."

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie attend the "Wuthering Heights" UK Premiere

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie attended the "Wuthering Heights" UK premiere on Feb. 5. (Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

"It was so unhinged and so hilarious," Robbie added. "And she put, like, locks of hair and pictures of us, candles and made a full shrine... Mine was a Jacob shrine. He had a Margot shrine. It was so funny."

Elordi admitted that his adoration for Robbie started long before being cast as her co-star.

During the Today Show appearance, Elordi said he became a fan of Robbie after seeing her in the Australian soap opera, "Neighbours."

Elordi and Robbie

Elordi and Robbie star opposite one another in "Wuthering Heights." (Getty Images)

"I wanted to act, so I had a hit list of every working Australian actor on my wall so I could find their agents and things that they’d been in," he explained.

It wasn't until Elordi saw Robbie in "The Wolf of Wall Street" that he knew she was now "a global phenomenon."

"You came out in that film and something changed in the world, in my world," Eloridi told Robbie.

Ahead of the pair's lengthy press tour, Robbie created and gifted Elordi a matching, custom ring, Cece Jewellery told Fox News Digital.

Rings

Margot Robbie customized matching rings with Jacob Elordi. (CeCe Jewellery)

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie wearing rings

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie wearing their matching rings. (CeCe Jewellery)

Cece Fein-Hughes, the jewelry designer, told Fox News Digital that "it was such a special request to create these matching rings, not only to honour ‘Wuthering Heights,’ but also the characters and the time Margot and Jacob spent together bringing the film to life."

Hughes continued, "Margot gifting this to Jacob offered such a beautiful insight into how deeply connected you can become when working together on something so powerful and romantic."

She said that the rings symbolize Robbie and Elordi's characters, Heathcliff and Catherine, and a love that transcends time.

Margot Robbie posing on a red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Margot Robbie attended Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC's world premiere of "Wuthering Heights" on Jan. 28. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

The chunky, gold signet rings feature two hand-enamelled skulls, stuck in an embrace and surrounded by thorns, which were designed to "to symbolize both bittersweet love and the harshness of nature," CeCe Jewellery told Fox News Digital.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi said he and Margot Robbie have a "mutual obsession." (Getty Images)

The rings also have an inscription of one of Brontë's most famous lines from the book — "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." The rings also have the dates "1847-2026" inscribed, referencing the book and movie's release.

"Wuthering Heights" released in theaters on Feb. 13.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

