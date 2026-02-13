Jason Alexander wasn't the only choice for iconic 'Seinfeld' role, actor reveals surprising alternatives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jerry Seinfeld's best friend on the hit sitcom "Seinfeld" almost looked different.

During a recent episode of his podcast, "Really? no, Really?," Jason Alexander and his co-host, Peter Tilden, sat down with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the author of the 2016 book "Seinfeldia," which delved into the history of the hit sitcom and included behind-the-scenes secrets.

During their conversation, Alexander and Armstrong discussed how he got the role of George Costanza, and later shared which other famous actors were considered to play the character.

"I know some of the people," Alexander said. "So I know about Chris Rock. I know about Danny DeVito. I know about Paul Schaefer. And I know about um Rosie O'Donnell."

'SEINFELD' TRIO JERRY SEINFELD, JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS AND LARRY DAVID REUNITE IN RARE NEW PHOTO

Armstrong added that in her research she heard that Steve Buscemi was also in contention for the role.

Seinfeld created the hit sitcom alongside Larry David, who went on to create and star in "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The show resonated with audiences and quickly became known as "the show about nothing," as it often focused on the humor in mundane everyday occurrences.

"He loves he also loves to perform. He loves it. I think one of the reasons that he was, so I don't know that he was frustrated. That's the wrong word. But Larry wanted to be in the [show]," Alexander said about David. "You know the 'Curb' arc where he plays George. He wanted to play George. I mean, he was a good George."

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, and in that time won 10 Emmy Awards including outstanding comedy series, supporting actor and supporting actress.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In an interview with People in May 2023, Julia Louis-Dreyfus recalled the different emotions she felt when the show came to an end.

"There was a real grief period when the show ended that was real and felt," she said. "Because we all loved each other so much."

Dreyfus has gone on to have a successful career following her time on "Seinfeld," including starring roles in "The New Adventures of Old Christine" and "Veep," a project which earned her numerous Emmy Awards, Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

Although she has found success outside the hit sitcom, her portrayal of Elaine remains what she is best known for.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I think it’s incredibly cool that it continues to have life," she said of the show. "I'm not surprised, because it's funny, and it stands the test of time."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP