Golden Globes 2025: Complete winners list

Demi Moore, Adrien Brody and Jean Smart won big Sunday at the 82nd Golden Globes.

The 2025 Golden Globes featured a star-studded roster with Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Sharon Stone dazzling on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the heart of Beverly Hills, Calif.

Here's the complete list of winners from the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Motion picture, drama:

"The Brutalist" "A Complete Unknown" "Conclave" "Dune: Part Two" "Nickel Boys" "September 5"

Male actor in a motion picture, drama:

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist" Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing" Daniel Craig, "Queer" Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave" Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice" Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Female actor in a motion picture, drama:

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here" Angelina Jolie, "Maria" Kate Winslet, "Lee" Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl" Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl" Tilda Swinton, "The Room Next Door"

Motion picture, musical or comedy:

"Emilia Pérez" "A Real Pain" "Anora" "Challengers" "The Substance" "Wicked"

Male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy:

Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man" Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night" Glen Powell, "Hit Man" Hugh Grant, "Heretic" Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"

Female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy:

Demi Moore, "The Substance" Amy Adams, "Nightbitch" Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked" Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez" Mikey Madison, "Anora" Zendaya, "Challengers"

Television series, drama:

"Shogun" "The Diplomat" "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" "Slow Horses" "Squid Game" "The Day of the Jackal"

Female actor in a television series, drama:

Anna Sawai, "Shogun" Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon" Kathy Bates, "Matlock" Keira Knightley, "Black Doves" Keri Russell, "The Diplomat" Maya Erskine, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Male actor in a television series:

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun" Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman" Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal" Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses" Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Television series, musical or comedy:

"Hacks" "Abbott Elementary" "The Bear" "Nobody Wants This" "Only Murders in the Building" "The Gentlemen"

Male actor in a television comedy:

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This" Jason Segel, "Shrinking" Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"

Female actor in a television comedy:

Jean Smart, "Hacks" Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along" Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This" Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television:

"Baby Reindeer" "Disclaimer" "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" "Ripley" "The Penguin" "True Detective: Night Country"

Director:

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist" Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" Edward Berger, "Conclave" Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez" Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine As Light" Sean Baker, "Anora"

Female actor in a supporting movie role:

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" Ariana Grande, "Wicked" Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist" Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave" Margaret Qualley, "The Substance" Selena Gomez, "Emilia Pérez"

Male actor in a supporting movie role:

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II" Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown" Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist" Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice" Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television:

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country" Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer" Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin" Kate Winslet, "The Regime" Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

Male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television:

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin" Andrew Scott, "Ripley" Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow" Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer" Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Supporting female actor in a television series:

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer" Allison Janney, "The Diplomat" Dakota Fanning, "Ripley" Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country" Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Supporting male actor in a television series:

Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun" Diego Luna, "La Maquina" Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" Harrison Ford, "Shrinking" Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses" Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Best screenplay:

Peter Straughan, "Conclave" Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, "The Brutalist" Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez" Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" Sean Baker, "Anora"

Best motion picture, non-English:

"Emilia Pérez" "All We Imagine As Light" "The Girl with the Needle" "I'm Still Here" "The Seed of The Sacred Fig" "Vermiglio"

Cinematic and box office achievement:

"Wicked" "Alien: Romulus" "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" "Deadpool & Wolverine" "Gladiator II" "Inside Out 2" "The Wild Robot" "Twisters"

Animated film:

"Flow" "Inside Out: 2" "Memoir of a Snail" "Moana 2" "The Wild Robot" "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

Stand-up comedy television special:

Ali Wong, "Single Lady" Adam Sandler, "Love You" Jamie Foxx, "What Had Happened Was" Nikki Glaser, "Someday You'll Die" Ramy Youssef, "More Feelings" Seth Meyers, "Dad Man Walking"

Original score, motion picture:

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, "Challengers" Clément Ducol, Camille, "Emilia Pérez" Daniel Blumberg, "The Brutalist" Hans Zimmer, "Dune: Part Two" Kris Bowers, "The Wild Robot" Volker Bertelmann, "Conclave"

Original song, motion picture:

"El Mal" – "Emilia Pérez" "Beautiful That Way" – "The Last Showgirl" "Compress/Repress" – "Challengers" "Forbidden Road" – "Better Man" "Kiss the Sky" – "The Wild Robot" "Mi Camino" – "Emilia Pérez"