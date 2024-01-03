'Golden Bachelor' wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist: What to know about big day

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are set to tie the knot on tonight’s live television special, "The Golden Wedding" on ABC.

The wedding is the culmination of a search for love that began with the franchise’s first-ever "Golden Bachelor," which debuted in September.

Turner courted 22 women, all 60 or older, and after eight weeks proposed to Nist.

In a joint interview just days before the ceremony, Turner and Nist spoke with Fox News Digital, gushing about their confidence in their relationship standing the test of time.

"We are older and wiser, and we understand what it takes to make a relationship last," Nist said. "We've both done this. And so we think we've learned so many lessons from life and from the relationships we were in."

"I was married 43 years," Turner said. "It just proves how trainable I am."

Read on for all the details about what we know so far about the wedding and their journey to the altar.

The Couple

Turner is a retired restaurateur from Indiana and father of two daughters and grandfather to two granddaughters.

He quickly won America over with his heartfelt tale of looking for a second chance at love after losing his high school sweetheart and wife of over 40 years, Toni, to a sudden illness in 2017.

Nist is a financial services professional from New Jersey, and a mother of two and grandmother to six who also lost her spouse, Vietnam veteran William, after over 40 years together.

On the show, the couple bonded over their respective grief, but they also hit it off from the first episode when they kissed on the first night, which happened to be her 70th birthday. Turner had cupcake frosting on his lips and asked Nist for cleanup help, and kissed him to do so, saying after, "That was the best present ever."

Over the course of eight episodes, Turner and Nist grew closer, and he proposed in Costa Rica during the final rose ceremony.

"I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with," he told her. "You're the person I can't live without."

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Turner admitted his proposal, which featured a lengthy suspenseful pause, was "horrible" and prompted by producers.

"They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn't realize it'd be horrible for Theresa."

Nist added, "It was so mean!"

‘Golden Bachelor’ controversy

The day before the Nov 30 finale, when Turner proposed to Nist, a bombshell article from The Hollywood Reporter was released, with multiple claims about Turner.

The biggest surprise was that Turner reportedly had a secret girlfriend, despite saying on "The Golden Bachelor" that he hadn’t seriously dated anyone since his wife’s death in 2017.

A woman using the pseudonym Carolyn in the article claimed they dated for 10 months before living together for almost two years. She said they broke up as they were preparing to go to his high school reunion and he criticized her weight. He also allegedly accused her of trying to stay in the home longer after she fell down the stairs and required surgery.

In an interview with Katie Couric, Turner addressed these allegations, saying, "I want to focus on what's going on now. The important thing for me is where I'm at today. And looking back on those things, to me, is no benefit."

Nist told Couric that she was not discouraged by the information she read about her new fiancé in the THR article.

"He's discussed his past with me," she said. "I completely trust Gerry and we really know each other."

Runner-up Leslie Fhima also accused Turner of blindsiding her with their breakup on the show.

Fhima told the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that during the Fantasy Suite episode ahead of the finale, she firmly believed, based on Turner’s words, that she would get the final rose.

"I don't want to say everything he said, but it was 100% certainty that I woke up the next morning that I was going to be it," she said.

After she confessed that she loved him and even met his family, she said that she wished he had handled situations differently.

"I don't respect what he did. It started with [second runner-up] Faith and then me a little more because I went to Costa Rica and did all that. I feel like he used 'I love you' too much. ... He hurt me."

Fantasy Suites and pre-wedding bliss

Turner told Fox News Digital that his decision to be with Nist was made "in those moments in the Fantasy Suite with Theresa."

"I would say the Fantasy Suite was everything," Nist agreed. "You know, I really did have a difficult time being myself in front of the cameras. So, being away from the cameras and being able to be myself completely was just everything. And for the conversation, we just started talking on a much deeper level. And it just clicked. Just yeah, it just worked."

Prior to the wedding, the couple was juggling long distance, with Nist in New Jersey and Turner in Indiana.

On "Live with Kelly and Mark," the couple discussed plans to figure out a location to settle down.

"Early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area," Turner said. "Since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area. We now have two areas to explore house hunting, which doubles the fun."

In early December, Turner shared a photo of himself and Nist at a holiday party in New Jersey with the caption: "People in New Jersey are AWESOME. And they know how to throw a party. Thanks TFS." (TFS, Tomorrow’s Financial Services, is Nist’s place of employment).

I Do Details

The couple's wedding plans were announced during the "After the Final Rose" special, when host Jesse Palmer revealed that the show had gifted them with a trip to their dream destination, Italy.

"We can use that as our honeymoon trip because we are going to get married," Turner said. "We're going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste," Turner said. "As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married."

In a joint interview with Fox News Digital two days ahead of the ceremony, Turner and Nist shared several exclusive details about the first-ever "Golden Wedding."

Turner described it as a "family event," revealing, "My son-in-law will be best man. We are going to have as many of the family members involved as we possibly can."

Nist added that Turner’s daughters will be among her bridesmaids and her son, Tommy, will be walking her down the aisle.

"Oh, God, it's going to make me cry. I'm so close with both my children. But of course, Tommy, I mean, you know, he's my heart, and so there was no other choice for me. It was such an easy decision that it would always be Tommy," she said.

The couple also plans to write their own wedding vows, and Nist joked that Turner would be able to say his "off the top of his head," adding, "He just always knows what to say. Mr. Charming."

Former "Golden Bachelor" contestant Susan Noles will serve as the officiant for the ceremony.

"I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I’m just beyond excited!!" Noles wrote alongside a photo of herself with Nist and Turner.

"The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show," Noles told Glamour magazine. "Gerry’s my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I’m really glad they did."

Turner also shared a glimpse of the reception playlist on his Instagram, including artists like Taylor Swift, Adele, Dua Lipa, Pit Bull and a couple of options for his first dance with Nist, including Celine Dion's "The Power of Love" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Nist admitted she was having a harder time narrowing down her choices.

"When they asked me, they said 20 songs, and I came up with about 120," she told Fox News Digital. "And I still have more. Music is so important to me."

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright, Stephanie Giang-Paunon, Ashely Hume, Larry Fink and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.