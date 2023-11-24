Expand / Collapse search
‘Golden Bachelor’ star details ‘first-ever’ STD test to qualify for show: ‘A little bit of a tender moment’

Gerry Turner, 72, will give his final rose during the 'Golden Bachelor' finale

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Before Gerry Turner became the "Golden Bachelor," he went through an intense casting process. 

Turner, 72, recalled taking multiple tests, including his "first-ever" STD test to see if he qualified for the hit dating show. 

"I was in Florida in February of this year. I was actually traveling with an old girlfriend. We were just friends," he said on the "Life is Short" podcast. 

gerry turner smiling

"Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner, 72, described his "ridiculously thorough" casting process to be on the hit dating show, including his first STD test. (Brian Bowen Smith/ ABC via Getty Images)

"I got a call from ABC, wanting me to go to initiate the process to go get an STD test. And it’s like, that’s a little bit of a tender moment."

As Turner prepares to hand out his last rose during the final episode Nov. 30, he continued to reflect on the lengthy steps he took to become the "Golden Bachelor."

"I had to send my fingerprints to the FBI. There were numerous background checks. There was a psychological evaluation that was like 360 questions and then another hour of interview," he admitted. 

"The vetting process is ridiculously thorough."

gerry turner and the golden bachelor contestants

Gerry Turner, 72, prepares to give his final rose during the "Golden Bachelor" finale. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

The "Golden Bachelor" remembered he started casting for the dating show three years ago but said the program "went dark" during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"As I recall, that may have been my very first-ever STD test," Turner added. "I had no idea what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they were going to look in the iris of my eye, take a urine sample, a blood sample. I had no idea."

America has been watching Gerry find love again on the ABC show after his wife died in 2017 of an undisclosed illness. The two were high school sweethearts and married in 1974.

He previously confessed he had regrets about participating in the "Golden Bachelor."

gerry turner theresa

Gerry Turner previously confessed he had regrets about participating in the "Golden Bachelor." (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

"I think I made a mistake," Gerry said in the preview of the finale. "The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away, and this is a god---- close second.

"Had I known this would be how much pain I would cause someone, I would've never taken the first step in this journey."

The former restaurateur will make a decision between the two women left during the season finale. He cried over the decision, saying he "took a really good person and broke their heart."

