'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding will be officiated by contestant Susan Noles

"The Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's "Golden Wedding" will be officiated by a fan-favorite former contestant.

Susan Noles, who competed alongside Nist and 20 other contestants to win Turner's heart in the hit ABC reality dating series, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she will preside over the couple's ceremony during their upcoming televised nuptials.

"I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I’m just beyond excited!!," Noles wrote alongside a photo of herself with Nist and Turner.

"The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show," Noles told Glamour magazine. "Gerry’s my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I’m really glad they did."

The 72-year-old retired restaurateur and the 70-year-old financial services professional are set to tie the knot on Jan. 4 at a yet to be revealed location. As Turner was the inaugural Golden Bachelor, the couple's wedding will be the first for the spinoff series.

The "Golden Wedding" also marks another milestone event for the franchise as it will be the first televised live nuptials in a decade. "The Bachelor's" Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici said "I do" with cameras rolling in January 2014.

Noles joked to Glamour that the wedding also represents a first for her since she has never officiated a ceremony after previously dating the groom to be.

"I’d never kissed a groom prior to this wedding," the 66-year-old told the outlet.

The Nuptials by Noles owner is a professional wedding officiant who has been officiating ceremonies since 2011. Noles told Glamour that she was particularly excited to officiate Turner and Nist's wedding after forming close bonds with the pair during the filming of "The Golden Bachelor."

"Normally when I officiate, I ask the couple about the fun things they do together because you may not know them all that well, but this is different. This is just over-the-top fun," she said.

Noles admitted that she was anticipating she would experience some jitters ahead of the live ceremony, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and become available to stream on Hulu the following day.

"I hope I don’t stumble over words during the ceremony, but you freeze sometimes when you’re in front of so many people, so I always have my book with me," Noles said.

"But the opportunity to do this is so special," she added. "It’s because of the bond between the three of us. And I love doing it for people that I care about."

The Pennsylvania native, who was eliminated during week 5 of the series, was among the final six contestants. During her time on the series, Noles won the hearts of many viewers with her fun-loving attitude, sense of humor and camaraderie with the other women.

Fans also pointed out Noles' strong resemblance to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, who surprised the former contestant with a special video message during the "Women Tell All" episode.

And though Noles and Turner ultimately weren't a romantic match, the pair were seen enjoying a strong friendship during the series. Noles told Glamour that she was prepared to reassure both Turner and Nist if they became overwhelmed ahead of the ceremony.

"Gerry and Theresa are nervous about how much there is to do in such a short amount of time, plus trying to find time to be together, start looking at homes, etc," Noles said.

She continued, "There are so many little things to do before a wedding, but I told Theresa, ‘Your wedding is going to be amazing. Everything from A to Z is being taken care of.'"

Noles told Glamour that the bride to be has continued to work ahead of the wedding while balancing her commitments to promote the show and making plans for her new life with Turner. Nist is currently employed as a senior Compliance and Operations Liaison at TFS Securities Inc in Lincroft, NJ.

"She’s still working, so I actually just told her today, ‘Theresa, make sure you pause and enjoy the moment. It’s going to fly by and you’re going to blink and you’re going to want to watch it on TV later to see, but enjoy yourself. Make sure we get a dance together. Let’s have fun at this reception. Let everything go and just be you. Be with your friends,'" Noles shared.

Noles, who is also a professional makeup and hair stylist, was often seen helping prep the other contestants, including Nist, for their dates with Turner. Though she isn't styling Nist on her wedding day, she told Glamour that she would be ready to assist the bride with any last-minute adjustments.

"I did her tell I’ll be there if there’s something she doesn’t like or wants tweaked," Noles explained. "I said, ‘Just pull me aside and we’ll fix whatever you need.'"

Noles told Glamour that she was also prepared to support Turner, who she expects will become emotional during the wedding. Turner has previously admitted that he had a difficult time during the rose ceremonies, and he was often seen crying after saying goodbye to the contestants.

"During the rose ceremonies when he would tear up, he’d look around the room, and I’d be like, ‘It’s okay. It’s okay,’" Noles remembered.

"He would always say to me, ‘Susan, that means so much to me. You brought me back,'" she added. "And for the actual wedding ceremony, you know Gerry’s going to cry. He already said, ‘Susan, you know…,’ and I said, ‘I’ll be right next to you, babe. It’s all good.’"

Though she kept details about Nist's wedding gown under wraps, Noles shared that the bride's dress was "magnificent."

"She is going to be stunning," Noles said. "Stunning. It is going to be a show, I’m telling you. Everybody’s going to look fabulous."

While Noles told Glamour that she was still currently single, she said that she was open to finding love if the opportunity presented itself.

"If I could just find somebody that loves me and can take my big-a-- personality," she told the outlet with a laugh.

"I realized I am the good catch. I’m not looking anymore and I’m okay with it," Noles added. "If it’s going to happen, it’ll happen. Like this show and meeting these women. It was a beautiful, beautiful journey, a life-changing experience.

"And now with the wedding, I just couldn’t be any more excited. It’ll be sweet, and funny, and meaningful. It’s a little bit of everything, and that’s what I love to do."