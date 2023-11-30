'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner is engaged after finding love again: 'You're the person I can't live without'

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from "The Golden Bachelor" finale.

Gerry Turner proposed and became the first engaged "Golden Bachelor."

Turner, 72, dropped to one knee and asked the woman of his dreams, Theresa Nist, to be his bride.

"I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with," Gerry told Theresa before a long pause. "You're the person I can't live without."

"That was so good," Theresa said.

Turner continued, "Theresa, I love you 1000%. I'm never going to stop believing it. Every day I choose you. Will you marry me?"

The retired restaurateur flashed the show's signature Neil Lane engagement ring before Theresa screamed "yes."

"You make me the happiest woman in the world," she told her new fiancé.

Following their engagement, Turner said he knew both of their late spouses had given their blessings for the union.

"We know that Toni and Billy would absolutely be happy for us right now," he boasted moments after proposing.