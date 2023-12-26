Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner jokes about ‘horrible’ proposal to Theresa Nist

Turner proposed to Nist on 'The Golden Bachelor' finale

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will soon become husband and wife, nearly one month after he proposed at the end of "The Golden Bachelor."

Before Turner and Nist say "I do," the couple reflected on how they made it to the coveted final rose ceremony in Costa Rica. 

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Turner admitted that his "horrible" proposal was prompted by producers.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ GERRY TURNER IS ENGAGED AFTER FINDING LOVE AGAIN: ‘YOU’RE THE PERSON I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT'

"Gerry, do the producers force you to do that?" Ripa asked. "They make you drag it on like that and keep us all in suspense?"

Before Turner dropped to one knee and asked Nist to be his wife, he prepared a speech with a massive break between sentences.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ FINALE: 5 BOMBSHELL CLAIMS ABOUT GERRY TURNER

"I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with," Gerry told Theresa before a long pause. "You're the person I can't live without."

Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist in Costa Rica on the season finale of "The Golden Bachelor." (ABC)

Turner told Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, "They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn't realize it'd be horrible for Theresa."

Nist added, "It was so mean!"

While Turner and Nist cannot change the past, they are looking toward building a future together in one of two places.

"Early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area," Turner said of planting roots with his bride-to-be. "Since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area. We now have two areas to explore house hunting, which doubles the fun."

Turner added of Nist's home state, "It's gorgeous, the ocean is close."

Wedding bells will ring on Jan. 4 during the "Golden Wedding," another milestone event for the franchise with the first televised live nuptials in a decade.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici said "I do" with cameras rolling in January 2014.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will soon say "I do" at the "Golden Wedding." (Anthony Behar)

The couple's wedding plans were announced during the "After the Final Rose" special, when host Jesse Palmer revealed that the show had gifted them with a trip to their dream destination, Italy.

"We can use that as our honeymoon trip because we are going to get married," Turner said. "We're going to do it as quickly as we can because at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste," Turner said. "As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married!"

