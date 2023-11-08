'Golden Bachelor' star shares fantasy suite expectations, if he'll be 'knocking boots'

Gerry Turner doesn't plan on "knocking boots" during his upcoming fantasy suite dates on "The Golden Bachelor."

Turner, 72, explained "knocking boots" was a "misdirect" of the time he enjoyed with the women during the customary overnight dates on the reality TV show.

"I found the Fantasy Suites to be the perfect moment to connect intellectually and emotionally with these women, where I couldn't have conversations basically in front of our grandchildren," he said during an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show." "Because when you're on camera and mic'd, everything is in front of your grandkids."

The former restaurateur previously explained that his fantasy suite time might look different from contestants on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette."

"I just think that a Fantasy Suite for someone of my age may look quite different," Turner told Entertainment Tonight. "The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s."

America has been watching Turner find love again after his wife passed away in 2017 due to an undisclosed illness. The two were high school sweethearts and had married in 1974.

"She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have," Turner previously told "Good Morning America."

"I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her a nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, 'Yeah, Gerry. Do this.'"

While on his new journey for love, Turner revealed he made one promise to his family — that he actually broke.

"There was one. I promised my daughters and granddaughters that I would not kiss anyone on night one," Turner told the New York Post. "And I failed."

"As I recall, I think I only failed once."

However, Turner had "no regrets" about the moment, telling the outlet, "By the time the second and third nights rolled around, I feel like I kissed about every woman there. So, you know, there’s different levels of affection."

In fact, Turner does not have any regrets about "The Golden Bachelor" at all.

"In the beginning, shortly after the season ended and everything was put to bed, I felt like I had a few regrets. But now that there’s been a little time for me to sort through the facts and my feelings and so forth, quite honestly, I don’t think I would go back and change a thing," he told the outlet.

"I’m really happy about how things have went."

