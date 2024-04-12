Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist's divorce news leaves show contestants heartbroken

'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their separation three months after their wedding

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestants address reports Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were living separately Video

Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestants address reports Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were living separately

Former ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts told Fox News Digital Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist not living together was challenging for them. The comments came weeks before the couple's divorce announcement.

"The Golden Bachelor" stars are sharing their sadness over Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's split.

In a joint video posted to Instagram, former contestants of the reality show, Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts, broke their silence on Turner and Nist's divorce announcement, saying they are "heartbroken for them."

"We just watched it on TV. I'm just heartbroken for them. It is sad. It is tragic," Swarts said in the video. "Please people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn't work out, but they're great people, and our hearts are breaking for them."

"And don't give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that. There's so many people out there that are still in love, and I truly believe those two fell in love," Noles added. "They have their reasons I'm sure. ... Stay positive, and we wish them all the best."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist with inset of Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts

Noles and Swarts shared that they're "heartbroken" to hear about Turner and Nist splitting. (Getty Images)

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' STARS GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST DIVORCING 3 MONTHS AFTER TELEVISED WEDDING

According to Us Weekly, Turner filed for divorce from his wife of three months in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, April 12, citing "irreconcilable differences."

His filing came several hours after the couple's appearance on "Good Morning America," where they announced their decision to go their separate ways.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," he said on the show. "We’ve looked closely at our living situations, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. The things that strike me the most in our conversations (is) how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.

"I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on "The Golden Bachelor"

Turner and Nist announced their separation during an appearance on "Good Morning America." (John Fleenor/Disney)

Nist and Turner got married in January in a ceremony broadcast live to millions of fans on ABC. The couple met on the first season of "The Golden Bachelor," with Noles and Swarts also competing for Turner's heart.

Another former contestant, Joan Vassos, also released a statement on Instagram reacting to the news, writing on her story, "My heart goes out to my good friends Theresa and Gerry who made the difficult decision to separate.

"I know they care for each other deeply and they will always have a special relationship," she added. "The ‘Golden Bachelor’ women and Bachelor Nation are 'wrapping' our arms around them in a big hug, so they feel our love and support."

Noles and Swarts spoke with Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month about the challenges the couple was facing in their relationship, acknowledging it's not always easy to blend two lives together.

Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Swarts and Noles told Fox News Digital Turner and Nist not living together was a challenge for the couple. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

One major challenge the former contestants said the couple was "working through," was that they were still living in separate states three months into their marriage.

"I think it's hard when you bring together two families, with children and grandchildren. It's hard to just pick up and move from one place and not have dual households. That's a tough spot to be in," Swarts told Fox News Digital.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

