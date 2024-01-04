'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner spotted right before tonight's live wedding

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner is gearing up for his big day.

On Wednesday, the 72-year-old was seen out-and-about in La Quinta, California. Turner sported a gray sweater with a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers during his casual outing.

Gerry's soon-to-be wife, Theresa Nist, was not spotted with him in the desert, but she was active on social media on Wednesday.

Theresa took to Instagram to share a picture with her grandsons. "Finally a picture with all six grandsons!" she captioned the post.

On Thursday – just hours before the couple is set to say, "I do" – Turner shared pictures from what appears to be his rehearsal dinner on Instagram.

"What a great day leading up to our wedding day. But Jan 4th is THE BIG DAY. So excited," he captioned the carousel of images.

Nist wore a gold, sparkly gown with a pink, fur cropped coat and Turner wore a brown blazer with a blush button-up as the couple posed in front of a decorated outdoor table.

Turner included a picture with his family and a few selfies with his soon-to-be bride.

Turner and Nist are set to tie the knot on tonight’s live television special, "The Golden Wedding," on ABC.

The wedding is the culmination of a search for love that began with the franchise’s first-ever "Golden Bachelor," which debuted in September. Turner courted 22 women, all 60 or older, and after eight weeks proposed to Nist.

In a joint interview just days before the ceremony, Turner and Nist spoke with Fox News Digital, gushing about their confidence in their relationship standing the test of time.

"We are older and wiser, and we understand what it takes to make a relationship last," Nist said. "We've both done this. And so we think we've learned so many lessons from life and from the relationships we were in."

"I was married 43 years," Turner said. "It just proves how trainable I am."



Turner is a retired restaurateur from Indiana and father of two daughters and grandfather to two granddaughters.

He quickly won America over with his heartfelt tale of looking for a second chance at love after losing his high school sweetheart and wife of over 40 years, Toni, to a sudden illness in 2017.

Nist is a financial services professional from New Jersey, and a mother of two and grandmother to six who also lost her spouse, Vietnam veteran William, after over 40 years together.

Turner told Fox News Digital that his decision to be with Nist was made "in those moments in the Fantasy Suite with Theresa."

"I would say the Fantasy Suite was everything," Nist agreed. "You know, I really did have a difficult time being myself in front of the cameras. So, being away from the cameras and being able to be myself completely was just everything. And for the conversation, we just started talking on a much deeper level. And it just clicked. Just yeah, it just worked."

Prior to the wedding, the couple were juggling long distance, with Nist in New Jersey and Turner in Indiana.

The couple's wedding plans were announced during the "After the Final Rose" special, when host Jesse Palmer revealed that the show had gifted them with a trip to their dream destination, Italy.

"We can use that as our honeymoon trip because we are going to get married," Turner said. "We're going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste," Turner said. "As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married."

Turner described the wedding to Fox News Digital as a "family event," revealing, "My son-in-law will be best man. We are going to have as many of the family members involved as we possibly can."

Nist added that Turner’s daughters will be among her bridesmaids, and her son, Tommy, will be walking her down the aisle.

"Oh, God, it's going to make me cry. I'm so close with both my children. But of course, Tommy, I mean, you know, he's my heart, and so there was no other choice for me. It was such an easy decision that it would always be Tommy," she said.

The couple also plan to write their own wedding vows, and Nist joked that Turner would be able to say his "off the top of his head," adding, "He just always knows what to say. Mr. Charming."

Former "Golden Bachelor" contestant Susan Noles will serve as the officiant for the ceremony.

