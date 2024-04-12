'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist divorcing 3 months after televised wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are calling it quits.

The former "Golden Bachelor" couple appeared in a joint interview Friday on "Good Morning America" and shared the news that they are divorcing just months after they wed in January.

As Turner explained, "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage."

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

"The Golden Bachelor," a new entry to the "Bachelor" franchise that focuses on older people finding love, premiered last September. The season lasted for 10 episodes, and in that time, viewers saw Turner fall in love with Nist.

He proposed to her on the season finale, and in January, they were married in a televised wedding.

Nist acknowledged that "the plan" was to make their marriage work, but the distance between their families made things difficult.

"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families," Nist said. "So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart."

Turner is based in Indiana, while Nist lives and works in New Jersey. Earlier this month, TMZ and other outlets reported that Turner and Nist were still living in separate homes after getting married.

Originally, the couple planned to move to Charleston, South Carolina. Turner has said that he'd always wanted to live in the city, and Nist has a child that lives in the area, but the plan ultimately fell through.

"We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist explained on "Good Morning America."

They also made it clear that the issue wasn't that they'd fallen out of love, with Turner insisting, "I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Nist agreed, saying, "Yeah, I still love him."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Turner for comment.