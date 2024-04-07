‘Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist share date night after reports they live separately

"Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist enjoyed a date night together amid reports they’re not currently living together.

The couple was photographed Friday on the red carpet for the Hulu on Disney+ celebration event in Los Angeles.

Turner wore a dark blue suit, while Nist opted for a white blouse, paired with a leopard print pencil skirt.

Earlier this month, TMZ and other outlets reported that Turner and Nist were still living in separate homes after their live TV wedding in January.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment at the time, but representatives for Turner and ABC did not respond.

Turner is based in Indiana, while Nist lives and works in New Jersey.

The news of their long-distance relationship isn’t surprising though, as prior to the wedding the couple made it clear they were still figuring out how to best combine their lives before they tied the knot.

On "Live with Kelly and Mark," Turner said, "Early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area. Since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area. We now have two areas to explore house hunting, which doubles the fun."

The newlyweds also clearly maximize their time together, as can be seen with Turner’s social media posts.

On March 27, he shared a selfie with Nist at his granddaughter’s volleyball game, writing in the caption, "What better way to spend a Saturday than watching your granddaughter play volleyball with Theresa and all the family."

Turner is a retired restaurateur from Indiana and father of two daughters and grandfather to two granddaughters. Nist is a financial services professional from New Jersey, and a mother of two and grandmother to six.

He also shared a recent post Sunday, revealing he, Nist, his daughters Angie and Jenny, and Nist son and daughter, Tommy and Jen, taped an episode of "Family Feud."

"Had a GREAT time at Celebrity Family Feud with the blended family," Turner wrote in the caption.