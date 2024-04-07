Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist share date night after reports they live separately

The couple tied the knot live on television during ‘The Golden Wedding’ in January

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
‘Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist recall off-screen moment that changed their relationship Video

‘Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist recall off-screen moment that changed their relationship

"The Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and his fiancée Theresa Nist reflected on how their night together in the Fantasy Suite was a game-changer for their relationship.

"Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist enjoyed a date night together amid reports they’re not currently living together.

The couple was photographed Friday on the red carpet for the Hulu on Disney+ celebration event in Los Angeles.

Turner wore a dark blue suit, while Nist opted for a white blouse, paired with a leopard print pencil skirt.

Earlier this month, TMZ and other outlets reported that Turner and Nist were still living in separate homes after their live TV wedding in January.

Gerry Turner and Teresa Nist posing together on the red carpet

HULU ON DISNEY+ CELEBRATION - Some of the biggest stars across The Walt Disney Company celebrate the official launch of Hulu on Disney+ at an exclusive cocktail reception hosted by Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, along with special guest Bob Iger, on Friday evening in Los Angeles. (Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images) GERRY TURNER, THERESA NIST (Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Image)

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST SHARE WEDDING DETAILS, ADMIT ‘FANTASY SUITE WAS EVERYTHING’

Fox News Digital reached out for comment at the time, but representatives for Turner and ABC did not respond.

Turner is based in Indiana, while Nist lives and works in New Jersey.

The news of their long-distance relationship isn’t surprising though, as prior to the wedding the couple made it clear they were still figuring out how to best combine their lives before they tied the knot.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on their wedding day

Turner and Nist married live on television during "The Golden Wedding" in January. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

 On "Live with Kelly and Mark," Turner said, "Early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area. Since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area. We now have two areas to explore house hunting, which doubles the fun."

The newlyweds also clearly maximize their time together, as can be seen with Turner’s social media posts.

On March 27, he shared a selfie with Nist at his granddaughter’s volleyball game, writing in the caption, "What better way to spend a Saturday than watching your granddaughter play volleyball with Theresa and all the family."

Theresa Nist in a white dress holds onto fiancé Gerry Turner in a blue blazer and blue tie on "After the Final Rose"

Nist has a son and a daughter and six grandchildren, and Turner has two daughters and two granddaughters. (John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

Turner is a retired restaurateur from Indiana and father of two daughters and grandfather to two granddaughters. Nist is a financial services professional from New Jersey, and a mother of two and grandmother to six.

He also shared a recent post Sunday, revealing he, Nist, his daughters Angie and Jenny, and Nist son and daughter, Tommy and Jen, taped an episode of "Family Feud."

"Had a GREAT time at Celebrity Family Feud with the blended family," Turner wrote in the caption.

