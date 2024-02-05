'Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner shares racy Instagram post: 'How did you make out in there?'

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner has no problem keeping the spark between him and his new wife alive.

In a recent Instagram post, Turner shared a series of photos on Instagram of his wife, Theresa Nist, in a fitting room at their local retail store, writing that dressing rooms are "quickly becoming a favorite for me."

"The retail store that specializes in athletic wear near Theresa in Shrewsbury is quickly becoming a favorite for me," he wrote in the caption. "The last trip in we may have spent a little too much time in the dressing room. Upon exit the sales associate asked ‘How did you make out in there?’ When I replied 'Were you watching?' the whole store erupted in laughter."

Fans were quick to show their support for the couple in the comments sections, with one fan writing "That’s right guys, keep it hot," with another adding, "Theresa is gorgeous! You two are having so much fun together!"

While most fans were commenting about their love story, others were poking fun at Turner referring to LuluLemon as "the retail store that specializes in athletic wear." One wrote, "That’s the most Boomer description of a Lululemon imaginable - love it," and another quipped "love that you’re a lulu guy now, gerry!"

The couple tied the knot in January 2024 in a live televised event officiated by fellow "Golden Bachelor" cast mate, Susan Noles.

In an interview with Fox News Digital prior to the wedding, Nist got emotional when speaking about how her and Turner's families would be included in the ceremony. Her daughter Jen served as matron of honor, while her daughter-in-law, Amanda Nist, and Turner's daughters, Jenny and Angie, served as bridesmaids. Her son, Tommy, walked her down the aisle.

"Oh, God, it's going to make me cry," she said. "I'm so close with both my children. But of course, Tommy, I mean, you know, he's my heart and so there was no other choice for me. It was such an easy decision that it would always be Tommy."

The two met while filming "The Golden Bachelor" and got engaged during the season finale, when Turner got down on one knee and presented her with a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring.

Turner reflected on his proposal during a December 2023 appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," implying he would have done things differently had producers not suggested the "horrible" proposal fans saw on TV.

"I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with," Turner told Nist during the proposal, adding after a long pause, "You're the person I can't live without."

"They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn't realize it'd be horrible for Theresa," he told the talk show host, before Nist added, "It was so mean!"

Both Turner and Nist were married prior to their appearance on "The Golden Bachelor." Turner was married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, from 1974 until her death in 2017, and Nist was married to William "Bill" Nist, for 42 years, before he passed away in 2014.