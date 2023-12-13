George Clooney teases 'pretty boy' Brad Pitt: ‘He doesn't look so good’

George Clooney is dishing on "one of the greatest bromances in history" with his good friend Brad Pitt.

As Clooney, 62, and Pitt, 59, prepare to reunite on the big screen for their upcoming movie "Wolves," Clooney teased Pitt about his appearance.

"Pretty boy Pitt," Clooney joked to Extra. "I don't know if you've seen him up close lately. He doesn't look so good. But with makeup and visual effects, we're able to save him."

BRAD PITT AND GEORGE CLOONEY STEP OUT IN NEW YORK CITY, REUNITE FOR NEW MOVIE

During the premiere of Clooney’s movie, "The Boys in the Boat," the Hollywood actor added how Pitt is a "brutal prankster" on set.

"Well, because my pranks, they could take forever. But his pranks cut to the bone. Like, they hurt… I can't go home to my hometown because he's done something to me. They're dirty, dirty tricks."

Earlier this year, the dynamic duo were spotted in New York City filming their movie, "Wolves."

GEORGE CLOONEY SHARES DETAILS ABOUT HOW HE MET AND FELL IN LOVE WITH HIS WIFE AMAL

Clooney and Pitt were having a twinning moment as the two actors both sported leather jackets and gray pants with black shoes.

Despite the cold, winter weather, the "Ocean’s Eleven" stars appeared to be having a great time, as they were spotted at a Drive-In Hotel in Harlem, New York.

The two were additionally seen laughing together as they sat in a dark blue vehicle on the set.

GEORGE CLOONEY SAYS TWINS 'DON'T REALLY CARE' HE'S A STAR AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS WITH WIFE AMAL CLOONEY

The Apple TV+ thriller "Wolves" is about "two lone fixers who are assigned the same job," according to the streaming company. The film was written and directed by John Watts.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This is not the award-winning actors' first time working alongside one another. They previously starred in the "Ocean’s" franchise and "Burn After Reading" together.

Last year, both Pitt and Clooney were busy working on several films.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pitt starred in the drama-comedy "Babylon," which was released in theaters last December. He was also in the assassin comedy "Bullet Train" and was featured in Sandra Bullock’s "The Lost City."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Clooney worked with Julia Roberts on "Ticket to Paradise." The coveted actor was also recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., in 2022.