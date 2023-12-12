George Clooney jokes he's 'embarrassed' when wife Amal shows him up on red carpet

George Clooney is proud to have Amal Clooney as his wife, even if that means she shows him up on red carpets.

The Clooneys attended George's Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, "The Boys in the Boat," where he was able to praise his wife before the event.

"She cleans up," George told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times."

On Monday night, Amal was seen in an Atelier Versace yellow dress. Clooney wore a navy suit with a bright blue collared shirt.

GEORGE CLOONEY SHARES DETAILS ABOUT HOW HE MET AND FELL IN LOVE WITH HIS WIFE AMAL

George joked to the outlet that he feels "slighted" by the attention Amal gets on red carpets.

"My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now," he joked. "I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise."

Clooney — who produces and directs the new film — also shared if his wife had any involvement in the production.

"I didn't want to say it, but now that you brought it up, she directed the film," George joked. "The flair, the British flair."

Amal and George are parents to twins, Alexander and Ella, 6. George noted that his children were able to make it to the movie set to see their dad at work.

"Yeah, the kids came to visit. They think that all I do is play in the water," Clooney said with a laugh. "I did a movie a couple years ago called ‘The Midnight Sky,’ and I had to shoot stuff in a tank and they came to visit and I'm in clothes, but I'm in a tank. So whenever I go to work, they think I'm swimming."

Clooney told People magazine at the premiere that he relies on Santa Claus this time of year to keep his twins behaving.

"They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa," he told the outlet. "And I go, ‘Hey Santa, how's it going?’ And he's like, ‘Everything's going good. How are the kids?’ And I go, ‘Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?’ They're like, [whining]. And then I get away with it."

George explained that he's brought in a "friend" to help him with his Santa Claus bit, adding, "I actually have a buddy whose phone comes up: ‘Santa.’"

On the topic of holidays, George noted that he would be cooking the festive meals this season — not Amal.

"I cook. My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer — she's one of the great advocates in the world, she takes on ISIS — but, I better be doing the cooking or we will all die," Clooney told Extra on Monday night.

He noted that he'll be making "a little Christmas turkey this year."

Clooney's latest film "The Boys in the Boat" is his ninth project as a director. He told the outlet that he plans on taking a step back from film-making to focus on his family.

"I probably won't be directing much anymore because I'm 62, and I got young kids, and it takes a year and a half or two years to direct," George explained. "And you'd be on the road too much, so I'm not sure I'll be doing that much more, but I like it all."

"The Boys in the Boat" debuts in theaters on Christmas day.