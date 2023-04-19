Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

George Clooney rips Johnny Depp, Mark Wahlberg for denying ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ role: ‘Told us to 'f--- right off'

Clooney starred in 'Ocean's Eleven' alongside Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and others

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors Video

George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors

George and Amal Clooney joked "one day" their twins would care that their dad is a star.

George Clooney blasted Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg for rejecting roles in "Ocean’s Eleven."

The 61-year-old actor revealed that both Depp and Wahlberg turned down the role of Linus Caldwell after being approached for the gig. The role ended up going to Matt Damon.

"Some very famous people told us to f--- right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing f---ing ‘Batman,’" Clooney said during an interview at the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival via Entertainment Weekly.

BRAD PITT AND GEORGE CLOONEY STEP OUT IN NEW YORK CITY, REUNITE FOR NEW MOVIE

"Steven [Soderbergh] had just done ‘Erin Brockovich’ and ‘Traffic,’ and he was nominated for directing both films… So, people really wanted to work with Steven."

George Clooney, left, says Johnny Depp, middle, and Mark Wahlberg told him to "f--- right off" when they were offered a role in "Ocean’s Eleven."

George Clooney, left, says Johnny Depp, middle, and Mark Wahlberg told him to "f--- right off" when they were offered a role in "Ocean’s Eleven." (Getty Images)

"Ocean’s Eleven" director Steven Soderbergh joined Clooney in the conversation and added, "That said, some people did say no to us," before revealing the Hollywood stars.

George Clooney revealed that both Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg turned down the role of Linus Caldwell, which ended up going to Matt Damon.

George Clooney revealed that both Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg turned down the role of Linus Caldwell, which ended up going to Matt Damon. (Getty Images)

However, they did have plenty of A-list talent who said "yes." Aside from Damon, the movie starred Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle and others. 

From left to right, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Andy Garcia in London to promote "Ocean's Eleven."

From left to right, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Andy Garcia in London to promote "Ocean's Eleven." (Photo by Dave Hogan/Mission/Getty Images)

The successful franchise went on to release three more films, "Ocean’s Twelve," "Ocean’s Thirteen" and "Ocean’s 8."

GEORGE CLOONEY SAYS TWINS 'DON'T REALLY CARE' HE'S A STAR AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS WITH WIFE AMAL CLOONEY

Soderbergh, who has directed other popular movies including "Magic Mike," detailed his inspiration for creating the 2001 film, "Ocean’s Eleven." 

Steven Soderbergh, left, and George Clooney attend the screening of "Ocean's Eleven" during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival.

Steven Soderbergh, left, and George Clooney attend the screening of "Ocean's Eleven" during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival. (Getty Images)

He noted he was interested in combining his "indie, artistic sensibilities" on a larger scale with a massive Hollywood filming budget.

"It felt like the next iteration in my desire to work in the mainstream film business and make movies that could be released in a lot of theaters," Soderbergh explained. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I grew up watching movies made by great filmmakers that were commercially successful, distinctive movies. And I wanted to be part of that tradition."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clooney then added, "It's also important to understand where we were at the time. The studios were making very big, broad, not very good films at that time. Steven had this idea of trying to infuse all of this independent film stuff that all of these young filmmakers were learning back into the studio system. It was going to get back to the things that they were doing from like 1964 to 1975."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending