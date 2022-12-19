Brad Pitt's wild year: From lawsuits to abuse allegations and a new relationship

Brad Pitt had many ups and downs throughout 2022 – including an intense legal battle, a handful of new movies and a new relationship.

Pitt's third movie of the year, "Babylon," hit theaters on Dec. 23. The drama-comedy follows multiple characters living in the "decadance" and "depravity" of early Hollywood.

"Babylon" marks the end of a year when the actor seemingly focused on himself.

Pitt spent 2022 expanding his style, sculpting art and doing some self-reflection.

Here is a look at Brad Pitt's wild year:

An intense legal battle

Throughout much of 2022, Pitt has been locked in a legal battle with Angelina Jolie.

The actor accused Jolie of intentionally seeking to "inflict harm" on him by selling her interest in the former couple's vineyard, Château Miraval . The "Moneyball" actor claimed Jolie sold her interest in the vineyard without his consent, something they had previously agreed was a requirement.

Jolie followed up by accusing Pitt of wrongfully taking control of the company.

"Ever since his former wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from him in 2016, Brad Pitt has been waging a vindictive war against her," according to the countersuit filed on behalf of Jolie’s former company, Nouvel.

"Pitt has frozen Nouvel out of Château Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom," the filing added.

Angeline Jolie accused him of abuse

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital this year, Jolie accused Pitt of abuse.

During a 2016 fight, Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." He then poured "beer and red wine" on her and their six children.

"Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop," according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. "They were all frightened. Many were crying."

Jolie filed for divorce days after the alleged altercation.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital the claims made by Jolie were false.

"She continues to rehash, revise and re-imagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants," the source said.

Brad Pitt released a few new movies

Brad Pitt spent the majority of the year focused on his career. The actor had three movies released throughout 2022.

In March, fans got to see Pitt make an appearance in Sandra Bullock's "The Lost City."

"Once we knew we had Brad in the film, we were like, 'We are going to soak up every minute of this guy's time. We're going to make him hate saying yes to this movie,'" co-writer Adam Nee previously told Entertainment Weekly. "So we slipped him these pages, and we're like, 'We wrote a scene where you're alive at the end,' and he's like, 'OK, this is crazy.' But he was so game."

"We really wanted this movie to feel like this joyous escape, and everyone loves this character," he added about the film, which he co-wrote with his brother Aaron Nee. "We love this character, and we like the idea that he could have more adventures, too, even if he has gone through a really traumatic incident."

Pitt went on to participate in worldwide press for his assassin comedy "Bullet Train."

Director and Pitt's former "Fight Club" stuntman David Leitch said the actor was "dying to do comedy" when presented with the script for "Bullet Train."

"I think people hadn’t seen Brad like this in a long time, maybe ever," Leitch told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was dying to do comedy and when we sent him this script I think he responded and saw the things that we saw in it. It has great characters, especially [his character] Ladybug. He was laughing halfway through it and said, ‘I can do this. Leichty let’s do it. Leitchy let’s do it!'"

The film was released on Aug. 5.

Pitt's final film of 2022, "Bablyon," hits theaters on Dec. 23.

He expanded his style

Pitt also set out to expand his style in 2022.

He made headlines on many occasions for his red carpet looks – including a skirt he wore for a "Bullet Train" red carpet event in Berlin.

"What was the reason for you to choose a kilt tonight?" The Associated Press asked Pitt.

"The breeze," he responded with a smile.

The actor also debuted his first art collection

Pitt debuted nine pieces of art at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, in September.

At the time, he revealed how his divorce from Jolie led him to create a friendship with sculptor Thomas Houseago. The "Bullet Train" actor first met Houseago through musician Nick Cave.

"Our mutual misery became comic," Pitt said of his friendship with Houseago in an interview with the Financial Times. "And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I’d always wanted to try it."

Pitt spent a lot of time at Houseago's studio while going through his divorce. The "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actor used this time to work on his sculpting skills.



"It’s all about self-reflection," Pitt told the outlet about his sculptures and art. "I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s---: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped."

Brad Pitt launched a new business venture

Pitt launched his own skincare line in September. Le Domaine is made using grapes from his vineyard.

"Le Domaine is not meant to be a celebrity brand," Pitt said in a news release. "It is an anti-aging cosmetics range for every man and woman. I love the idea of a genderless line."

The skin care products range in pricing from $80 to $385. He produced the line with the help of the same family that turns his Château Miraval grapes into wine.

"When the Perrins told me about the research they had conducted with a professor on the antioxidant property of the grapes and leaves, it clicked," Pitt said. "We rapidly moved on with the concept of developing a unique sustainable skin care brand, merging state-of-the-art research with the best natural ingredients."

Pitt got back into the dating game

Brad Pitt reportedly rejoined the dating scene sometime over the summer but wasn't looking for a "serious relationship."

The actor spent the summer "living his best life under the circumstances," a source told People magazine in July.

"He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," the insider said. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship."

Brad's dating led to a new relationship

Ines de Ramon's relationship with Pitt was confirmed in November – just months after the jeweler split from ex-husband Paul Wesley. Pitt and De Ramon first sparked romance rumors after the two were photographed attending a Bono concert together along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

"It's not an exclusive relationship," a source close to Pitt told People magazine at the time.

"Ines is cute, fun and energetic," the insider added. "She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

