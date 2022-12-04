George Clooney says twins 'don't really care' he's a star at Kennedy Center Honors with wife Amal Clooney

George Clooney is one of Hollywood's most coveted actors, but to his kids, he's just their dad.

Clooney joked he'd won "many" awards before as he exclusively chatted with Fox News Digital on the red carpet before the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, DC on Sunday.

When asked if his children understood how big of an honor he received, Clooney humorously admitted his twins weren't even aware of his status in Tinseltown.

"No, they don't even … I keep trying to explain to them what a big star I am, and they don't really care," he said. "And, they don't actually believe me, do they?"

"No, not really," Amal agreed. "One day."

"Someday," George said with a grin on his face.

Clooney and Amal went on their first date in October 2013 after meeting at his Lake Como home in Italy. He proposed in April 2014, and they married five months later.

Amal gave birth to the couple's twins — Alexander and Ella — in 2017.

When asked what it felt like to have his wife's support as an honoree at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Clooney didn't mince words.

"Well, I mean, it would be horrible if she didn't support me. What a terrible thing that would be," he said.

Amal added, "It's really been a magical weekend."

George was one of five artists celebrated, including Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and members of the band U2: Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

"It's cool to be out here with my friends, and you dont have to sit and wonder if you're going to win either, you already know … which is helpful," Clooney told Fox News Digital.

"I didn't know Tania León, I had never met Amy Grant before, who is such a beautiful soul, so it's just been a wonderful weekend for us."