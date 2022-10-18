Expand / Collapse search
George Clooney shares details about how he met and fell in love with his wife Amal

George and Amal Clooney wed in 2014 and share two children

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
George Clooney is opening up about how his wife, Amal Clooney, stole his heart the first night they met.

On Tuesday, Clooney was a guest on the "Drew Barrymore Show" where he shared that Amal came to his house in Lake Como, Italy, to visit with a friend. 

"The funniest thing is Bryan Lourd, my agent called me, he had just met Amal at some other thing, and she was like, ‘Yeah I am going to go to Como with a friend of mine,’" Clooney recalled. 

George Clooney recently shared intimate details on the night he met his wife of eight years, Amal Clooney.

George Clooney recently shared intimate details on the night he met his wife of eight years, Amal Clooney. (Getty Images)

"He called me up, and he said, ‘There's a girl coming to your house that you are going to marry,’" the "Ticket to Paradise" star told Barrymore.

At the time, the actor did not believe his agent.

"I was like, ‘You're an idiot. You know that's not going to happen,’" Clooney continued. "And then in comes Amal, and we stayed up all night talking, and I started writing her a bunch of letters."

George Clooney and wife Amal attend the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" on Monday night.

George Clooney and wife Amal attend the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" on Monday night. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega)

Barrymore clarified and said, "Like on pen and paper?" Clooney replied, "Yep, we still write letters. Leave them on the pillow."

George and the human rights lawyer wed in 2014 and share twins Alexander and Ella, 5.

George Clooney and wife Amal have been married since 2014.

George Clooney and wife Amal have been married since 2014. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega)

The couple attended the U.S. premiere of "Ticket to Paradise," which stars Clooney and Julia Roberts as exes uniting to prevent their daughter from making a similar mistake they did. The movie hits theaters on Oct. 21.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite on the big screen for "Ticket to Paradise," which hits theaters on Friday.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite on the big screen for "Ticket to Paradise," which hits theaters on Friday. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

"Ticket to Paradise" will reunite Clooney and Roberts on the big screen. They first worked together in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and collaborated again two years later on "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." 

On Sunday, George and Amal attended the second annual Gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures where Roberts was honored.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney stepped out after celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary last month.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney stepped out after celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary last month. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

George presented the first-ever Academy Museum Gala Icon Award to his "Ticket to Paradise" co-star. Amal wore a stunning multi-colored green gown by Del Core.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

