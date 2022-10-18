George Clooney shares details about how he met and fell in love with his wife Amal

George Clooney is opening up about how his wife, Amal Clooney, stole his heart the first night they met.

On Tuesday, Clooney was a guest on the "Drew Barrymore Show" where he shared that Amal came to his house in Lake Como, Italy, to visit with a friend.

"The funniest thing is Bryan Lourd, my agent called me, he had just met Amal at some other thing, and she was like, ‘Yeah I am going to go to Como with a friend of mine,’" Clooney recalled.

"He called me up, and he said, ‘There's a girl coming to your house that you are going to marry,’" the "Ticket to Paradise" star told Barrymore.

At the time, the actor did not believe his agent.

"I was like, ‘You're an idiot. You know that's not going to happen,’" Clooney continued. "And then in comes Amal, and we stayed up all night talking, and I started writing her a bunch of letters."

Barrymore clarified and said, "Like on pen and paper?" Clooney replied, "Yep, we still write letters. Leave them on the pillow."

George and the human rights lawyer wed in 2014 and share twins Alexander and Ella, 5.

The couple attended the U.S. premiere of "Ticket to Paradise," which stars Clooney and Julia Roberts as exes uniting to prevent their daughter from making a similar mistake they did. The movie hits theaters on Oct. 21.

"Ticket to Paradise" will reunite Clooney and Roberts on the big screen. They first worked together in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and collaborated again two years later on "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."

On Sunday, George and Amal attended the second annual Gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures where Roberts was honored.

George presented the first-ever Academy Museum Gala Icon Award to his "Ticket to Paradise" co-star. Amal wore a stunning multi-colored green gown by Del Core.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.