George Clooney admits wife Amal does the 'heavy lifting': 'Good team effort'

George and Amal Clooney are shedding some light on how they make their humanitarian partnership work while attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice's star-studded Albie Awards Thursday night.

The 62-year-old actor and the 45-year-old international human rights attorney, who wed in 2014 and share twins Alexander and Ella, 6, co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016. Last year, the pair hosted the foundation's inaugural Albie Awards, an annual ceremony that honors global justice defenders.

During an interview with The New York Times, the Clooneys reflected on how they work together to achieve the foundation's mission of championing human rights around the world.

"She does all the heavy lifting and the law degree work, and I try to make it loud," the two-time Academy Award winner told the outlet. "I think it's kind of a good team effort."

GEORGE CLOONEY HAS THE LAST LAUGH AHEAD OF 8-YEAR MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY WITH AMAL: 'THEY SAID IT WOULDN'T LAST'

"Exposing the problem is a big part of the process, and then we also want to be part of the solution," Amal added.

While at the event at the New York Public Library, George revealed the gift he gave Amal for their ninth wedding anniversary.

The "Ticket to Paradise" star told Extra he adhered to tradition since gifts of pottery or willow are typically given to mark nine years of marriage.

"What is the gift? What is it you found out? It was clay," George said.

"Wasn't it tin?" Amal asked, to which her husband replied, "It was clay."

"Yeah, it wasn’t an exciting one," she admitted.

"Pottery for a ninth anniversary. So, I gave her a pot," George said.

"Something not very exciting," Amal added.

During the interview, the attorney joked the pair would "have to wait another, like, 16 years" for an exciting traditional anniversary gift.

The couple also shared thoughts on whether they believed their children would carry on their legacy of advocacy work.

"We hope," George told Extra.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It would be wonderful," Amal added. "It’s hard to tell what they’re going to be interested in at this age right now."

"Right now, it's a lot of headbanging music," George joked.

"They're kind and they're curious," Amal said. "That's all we can expect for the time being."

The honorees at this year's Albie Awards included Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege, Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, the Ukrainian rights group Truth Hounds and Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A slew of A-List celebrities attended the event at the New York Public Library, including Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, Anne Hathaway, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Vergara, Melinda Gates, Julianna Margulies, Gayle King, Mary J. Blige, Heidi Klum, Greta Gerwig and Kate Moss.

The glitzy affair also served as a reunion for "The Devil Wears Prada" stars Blunt, Streep and Hathaway, the latter two posing for a photo together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"American's Got Talent" judges Klum and Vergara also joined each other on the red carpet for a few playful snaps.

The Albies were hosted by comedian and talk show host John Oliver and featured performances by Alicia Keys and Aubrey O'Day.