George Clooney has the last laugh ahead of 8 year marriage anniversary with Amal: 'They said it wouldn't last'

He was once America's most eligible bachelor, but now George Clooney is happily off the market, having spent the past eight years married to his wife Amal.

The 61-year-old Academy-Award winner is now giving a glimpse into their partnership and the key to a successful marriage.

"There's just not a downside to her," Clooney shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Admonishing critics who doubted his love would last, Clooney joked, "Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last."

The couple, who will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, married in a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy back in 2014. They now are parents to twins Alexander and Ella, 5.

The actor, who says he genuinely believes his 5-year-old children are smarter than him, is teaching his kids the values he had instilled in him as a child. He shared he wants his kids "to pay attention to other people… In my family, the rules were always 'Challenge people with power, defend people with less power.' And if you can do that, you've had a good life."

Clooney, whose next film "Ticket to Paradise" with longtime pal Julia Roberts will be released next month, is certainly leading a "good life" alongside Amal. "Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for."

The 44-year-old attorney Lebanese-born attorney has focused her career in international law and human rights. She has garnered countless accolades and significant recognition for her work in the field, including the United Nations Correspondents Association Global Citizen of the Year Award in 2018.