ENTERTAINMENT

George Clooney plays leading man to wife Amal in Venice as she receives major honor

The 'Batman' star and human rights lawyer have two children, twin daughters Ella and Alexander

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
George and Amal Clooney are enjoying some couple time in Venice, Italy.

The couple was spotted boarding a gondola in one of the city’s famous canals heading to dinner Wednesday night.

Amal wore a stunning green dress, standing out in the crowd as she was helped into the boat by her chivalrous husband.

Clooney wore a blue suit, and they were both all smiles as they enjoyed their date night at the Ristorante Da Ivo.

George Clooney helping Amal Clooney onto a boat

George Clooney helped his wife board a gondola in Venice during their date night. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney on a boat together

George Clooney was smiling with wife Amal Clooney on their date night in Venice ahead of Amal being honored at the DVF awards. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Amal was one of five women honored at Diane Von Furstenberg’s 14th Annual DVF Awards, receiving the DVF leadership award on Thursday. According to the designer’s website, Amal and the other honorees are women "who have demonstrated leadership, strength and courage in their commitment to women’s causes."

For the red carpet Thursday, Amal wore a pale pink champagne slip dress, while Clooney sported a monochromatic look in black suit with no tie.

Amal Clooney walking with George Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the DVF Awards 2023 during the 80th Venice International Film Festival Aug. 31, 2023, in Venice. (Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Clooney looked lovingly at his wife while attending the event, and the exchange was captured in a photo with warm glowing light, adding to the couple's romantic look.

Amal Clooney posing with George Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney Aug. 31, 2023, in Venice. (Franco Origlia/GC Images)

The actor and director wed Amal, a human rights lawyer, in Venice in 2014, and they spend much of their time in the country. They welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.

The Clooneys were also spotted in town earlier this week, hand in hand on a casual stroll.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney walking together

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arriving at Venice Airport Aug. 29, 2023, in Venice.  (MEGA/GC Images)

Amal looked chic in a black and white floral print, while Clooney was casual cool in a dark blue polo shirt and light gray trousers.

Clooney was last onscreen in a brief cameo in "The Flash" in June and is set to release his next directorial feature, a biographical drama, "The Boys in the Boat," Christmas Day.

