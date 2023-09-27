'AGT' judge Heidi Klum shares if she'll play matchmaker for recently single Sofia Vergara

"America's Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum enjoys her "girl time" with Sofia Vergara.

Klum, 50, dished on what they enjoy doing in their downtime and whether she would set Vergara, 51, up on a date.

"I spent most of my time from all the judges with Sofia… we’re girly girls," Klum shared with Fox News Digital on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

"We talk about clothes, we go eat, we have a few drinks, talk about men. You know what girls talk about, you know, everything," Klum laughed.

When asked if she'd ever set Vergara up on a date Klum said, "If there is someone then perhaps, why not?"

Klum’s comments come after Vergara's estranged husband Joe Manganiello filed for divorce in July.

The supermodel also shared that she has a strong bond with all the "America's Got Talent" judges.

"’America's Got Talent’ is a family. The judges are my family… we love each other, care for each other…" she added.

"We see each other when we're not filming… most of the time I see Sofia, really. But, you know, yesterday we were all out on Howie's boat… and it was pretty amazing."

"America’s Got Talent" is preparing for the season 18 finale on Wednesday night.

The former Victoria’s Secret model teased who she predicts will take home the grand prize of $1 million.

"Who is going to be the winner? We don't know. We have to wait for you, America, to vote…" Klum noted. "But I do like the balancing act, the two brothers."

Klum referred to the Ramadhani Brothers, which has been her favorite act for the last several weeks.

The acrobat duo includes Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu from Tanzania.

Fellow "America’s Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel additionally shared with Fox News Digital that the balancing brothers continue to impress him every week too.

This season, Mandel gave away his coveted "Golden Buzzer," which sends contestants straight through to the live shows, to French dance group Murmuration.

"If I had to pick… I love, and it's not because it's my Golden Buzzer, but Murmuration by far blew me away as far as an act, a message, originality. But there was so many great moments," Mandel shared.

Mandel also noted he’s ecstatic that the writers’ strike has finally ended and explained how it deeply impacted the entertainment industry.

"I couldn't be happier that obviously, if it is ended, then… a lot of people who need to be working are going to be put back to work because it's not just the writers, it's this whole business affects many other businesses… I think that fairness prevails."

"America’s Got Talent" will air its season 18 finale Wednesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.