Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Trump slams Rosie O'Donnell, Ben Affleck shuts down son's $6k shoes request

Prince William wants Prince Andrew to 'vanish' following scandal, a royal expert claims. John Goodman was injured on the set of a new movie he's filming with Tom Cruise.

A split image of Donald Trump and Ben Affleck

Donald Trump slammed Rosie O'Donnell after she announced move to Ireland; Ben Affleck joked about his son's request for pricey sneakers. (ASSOCIATED PRESS; Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

- President Trump slams Rosie O'Donnell after she flees US, says 'you're better off not knowing' her

- Ben Affleck shuts down teenage son's request for $6K shoes: 'I have the money, you're broke'

- Prince William wants Prince Andrew to ‘vanish’ after nude massage accusations: expert

En Vogue, Dawn Robinson

En Vogue member Dawn Robinson says she's been living out of her car for three years. (Getty Images, Dawn Robinson Youtube)

HIGH LIFE TO HOMELESS - En Vogue member Dawn Robinson has been living out of her car for three years.

HAZARD PAY - John Goodman injured on Tom Cruise movie set.

WHAT'S IN A NAME? - Meghan Markle flip-flops on Sussex name, cashes in on royal status: expert.

Wendy Williams in a grey shirt with a shoulder cut out looks down and downcast on stage

Wendy Williams was hospitalized this week after receiving a welfare check from police. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

MEDICAL CHECKWendy Williams hospitalized for 'evaluation' after receiving welfare check.

'NEED CARE TOO' - Bruce Willis' wife says Gene Hackman's, wife's deaths are reminder for caregivers.

STAY AWAY - Scarlett Johansson admits she offends fans by refusing to take photos.

Kevin Bacon then and now split.

Kevin Bacon says he tells wedding DJs not to play "Footloose" when he's there. (CBS via Getty Images; Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb)

'WORST NIGHTMARE' - 'Footloose' star Kevin Bacon shares how the movie still haunts him.

