Scarlett Johansson admits she offends fans by refusing to take photos

Scarlett Johansson does her best to maintain a work-life balance, even if it upsets some fans.

In an exclusive to InStyle Magazine for their cover this month, the "Black Widow" star said her long-standing personal policy has been to not take photos with fans if she’s not at an event.

"It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, ‘I'm not working,’" she explained.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON JOKES THAT PRENUP REQUIRES HUSBAND COLIN JOST TO APPEAR IN ALL HER FILMS

She added, "[And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing."

Johansson will take photos at premieres or TV appearances, but she considers that to be a time when she is working.

She also works to keep her kids, Rose, 10, with her ex Romain Duariac, and son Cosmo, 3, with husband Colin Jost, out of the public eye.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle," the 40-year-old said. "The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone's choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go."

Johansson also has no real interest in joining social media, even if a studio is begging her to for promotional purposes.

"I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth?’ [I] get a lot of pressure to join social media," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She admitted she’s considered it, but "didn’t feel like I could."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That's the key ingredient. So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine."