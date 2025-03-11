Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson admits she offends fans by refusing to take photos

The 'Black Widow' star also refuses to join social media

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Scarlett Johansson stars in 'Black Widow' in theaters and on Disney Plus July 9 Video

Scarlett Johansson stars in 'Black Widow' in theaters and on Disney Plus July 9

'Black Widow' gets her standalone movie a decade after her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut; Fox's Ashley Dvorkin chats with the cast

Scarlett Johansson does her best to maintain a work-life balance, even if it upsets some fans.

In an exclusive to InStyle Magazine for their cover this month, the "Black Widow" star said her long-standing personal policy has been to not take photos with fans if she’s not at an event.

"It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, ‘I'm not working,’" she explained.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON JOKES THAT PRENUP REQUIRES HUSBAND COLIN JOST TO APPEAR IN ALL HER FILMS

Close up of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson says her refusal to take photos with fans outside of what she considers work events "really offends a lot of people." (Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

She added, "[And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing."

Johansson will take photos at premieres or TV appearances, but she considers that to be a time when she is working.

Scarlett Johansson on the cover of InStyle magazine

Johnasson said she wants to be "doing my own thing" when in public outside of premieres and appearances. (Heather Hazzan/InStyle)

She also works to keep her kids, Rose, 10, with her ex Romain Duariac, and son Cosmo, 3, with husband Colin Jost, out of the public eye.

Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson red carpet

Johnasson said she wants to keep her kids, Rose, from a previous relationship, and Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, out of the public eye.  (Getty Images)

"The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle," the 40-year-old said. "The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone's choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go." 

Johansson also has no real interest in joining social media, even if a studio is begging her to for promotional purposes. 

"I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth?’ [I] get a lot of pressure to join social media," she said.

Scarlett Johansson sitting in front of a tree for InStyle Magazine

The "Black Widow" star said she has no interest in joining social media.  (Heather Hazzan/InStyle)

She admitted she’s considered it, but "didn’t feel like I could."

Scarlett Johansson laying in a white dress for Instyle Magazine

The 40-year-old refused to start up a social media presence to promote her new movie, "Jurassic World: Rebirth." (Heather Hazzan/InStyle)

"The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That's the key ingredient. So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine."

