Bruce Willis’ wife says Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa’s deaths are a reminder ‘caregivers need care too’

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is highlighting the hard work of caregivers, following the death of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman.

In a video clip on Instagram, Heming Willis began, "So this is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story in regards to the tragic passing of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman."

She continued, "It's just made me think of this broader story, and that is that caregivers need care too. And that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

The Hackmans were found dead in their New Mexico home on Feb 26. Authorities later confirmed that Betsy died due to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome on or around Feb 11.

Hackman died due to hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor, and was likely alone in the home for about a week following Betsy’s death.

In her video, Heming Willis noted, "I think that there's this common misconception that caregivers, they got it figured out. They got it covered. They're good."

"I don't subscribe to that," she continued. "I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

She captioned her post, "Caregivers need care too. Period. Full stop."

In an additional post, she shared a text image of her quote, "Caregivers need care too," along with an additional caption imploring people to offer support for those doing the work.

"Caregiving takes a village, yet most are doing it alone. And let me tell you—it’s not sustainable. Check in on caregivers. Show up for them. Without them, none of this works," she wrote.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and Heming Willis has been open about the difficulties of caring for her husband of 17 years.

During an appearance on "Today" in 2023, she discussed her family's situation, saying, "What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls. And when they say that this is a ‘family disease,’ it really is."

The couple share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Willis is also father to three daughters with ex-wife, Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Willis’ eldest daughters and Moore routinely come together to help support him and the family as he continues dealing with the disease.

"We are a huge unit. We are very supportive of one another, and it’s sort of like ironclad… we are so loving with one another. … I think that is the foundation of everything we do," Scout told Fox News Digital at the Cure Addiction Now inaugural fundraising evening in February.