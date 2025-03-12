Prince William wants Prince Andrew to ‘vanish’ after nude massage accusations: expert

Prince Andrew can’t escape his past with Jeffrey Epstein even as he attempts to keep his head down — and the heir to the British throne has had enough.

A former masseuse has come forward, stating she was booked by Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell to give the disgraced duke a massage in 2000. She claimed he behaved "inappropriately" towards her at Buckingham Palace.

The woman, Monique Giannelloni, spoke to the UK’s DailyMail exclusively and confirmed she has a memoir coming out that details her encounter with the prince, 65.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Fox News Digital they cannot speak for the duke as he's not a working royal.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William, who has been hands-on in supporting his father, King Charles III, is fed up with his uncle and wants him out.

"This is yet another national and royal embarrassment for all," said Fordwich. "Prince William so wants his uncle Andrew to vanish from public view. When it comes to his wayward brother Andrew, King Charles III is also beyond exasperated and has disassociated himself publicly to make certain Andrew doesn’t appear with any senior members of the royal family."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner warned that the Prince of Wales, 42, is unlikely to show mercy to the Duke of York while his father, 76, continues to receive cancer treatment.

"More allegations of potential impropriety will cause King Charles and Prince William [to take] further action," claimed Pelham Turner. "William has gained a reputation for being hot-headed, and even Charles could see this as the last straw with his brother."

According to the DailyMail, Giannelloni was a sought-after masseuse in the U.K. who worked for high-profile clients like "Friends" star David Schwimmer and dancer Michael Flatley. In 2000, she met Maxwell, the daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell. Giannelloni claimed she had no idea who the British socialite was.

Giannelloni told the outlet she was summoned to Maxwell’s home on two occasions and gave her a massage with a man she identified as Epstein.

Maxwell then offered her a new gig, one that involved working with "somebody more famous than God." It turned out to be Andrew, who was said to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son. The outlet said Giannelloni’s session with the prince took place at his suite in Buckingham Palace.

Once there, Giannelloni claimed that Andrew entered the room and immediately stripped fully naked in front of her. She claimed that he threw off his towel before climbing onto the massage table, making her uncomfortable.

"Andrew showed a complete disregard for my professionalism," she told the outlet. "Of course, I have seen naked bodies while working before, but his behavior was driven by his sense of entitlement."

"As a member of the royal family, he should be showing a greater sense of decorum and taste," she said. "I am a respectable and qualified massage therapist. I was not impressed by his behavior. It was an abuse of his privilege."

Giannelloni said that despite her shock, she kept her cool and proceeded to give Andrew the massage. They even joked about the oil she mistakenly brought for the session, one that was intended for pregnant women.

"He did not do anything or suggest anything untoward, but I was very uncomfortable, and a bit shocked that he had acted like that," she said.

She said the room where the encounter took place had family photographs of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and their two daughters.

Giannelloni also claimed that during the summer of 2000, Maxwell invited her to attend a VIP party on a boat with Epstein.

"What happens on the boat stays on the boat," Giannelloni claimed Maxwell told her.

Giannelloni said she declined the invitation, fearing she would be expected to perform sex acts for Maxwell and Epstein’s friends. Still, that didn’t stop Maxwell from inviting her several more times, she said.

"It wasn’t difficult for me to reject her offers," Giannelloni told the outlet. "I just didn’t feel right about her boat parties. It was Andrew’s choice to be friends with those individuals, Ghislaine and Epstein, and somehow, I ended up in their world because of my work."

"I have a lot of questions, and a significant one is: Was Ghislaine trying to involve me and Andrew in her sordid lifestyle?" she said.

Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019. He took his life five weeks after he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping the financier sexually abuse young girls. In 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

"Andrew’s reputation has been sullied by his friendships with those two people," said Giannelloni.

Today, Giannelloni, a mother of two, runs a restaurant in the south of France.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that the royal family have been attempting to distance themselves from Andrew due to his controversial ties. The latest scandal, she said, will only pressure them to take swift action.

"As the royal family still struggles to distance themselves from the toxic fallout and reputational damage caused by Prince Andrew, the banished duke is no longer welcomed at the prestigious royal events he once cherished. On the odd occasion, we spot a rather subdued and melancholic Prince Andrew riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle — a far cry from the hedonistic heights and popularity of his younger life."

"He’s struggling to be away from his beloved public life," Chard claimed. "He’s living a more isolated and forcibly private life, needing to keep his head down to reduce the frequency of negative stories and public assassinations in the press.

"Prince Andrew will become less relevant as the years pass. He’s battling internally with the acceptance that he will never return to the former glory his official royal role once held."

Chard said there’s one thing the royal family will continue to do: Keep calm and carry on.

"As ever, the royal family will endeavor to maintain a stiff upper lip, prioritizing service and duty," she shared. "They will carry on with business as usual, championing and promoting the positive and inspiring work they experience every day."

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi released government documents related to Epstein. They didn’t include any new bombshells about the late financier.

The small batch of documents included copies of flight logs from Epstein’s private plane, which have long been available in multiple court cases, and a heavily redacted photocopy of an address book purportedly compiled by Epstein and Maxwell, which has been cited in media accounts for many years.

Bondi suggested in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel that more records were recently discovered. She ordered the FBI to hand over "the full and complete Epstein files" to her and directed Patel to "conduct an immediate investigation" into why her order to the FBI to turn over all documents was not followed.

Patel vowed in a post on X to ensure that all documents are provided to Justice Department leadership.

Epstein was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s but wound up serving just 13 months in jail. He was indicted on federal charges in New York in 2019, more than a decade after he secretly struck a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida to dispose of similar charges of sex trafficking.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre said that she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein’s behest, starting when she was 17.

Giuffre claimed that after meeting Epstein as a teenager in Florida in 2000, he flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including the British prince.

Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew three times, including once in London in 2001 at Maxwell's home. Giuffre claimed that she was paid by Epstein for her sexual encounters.

While Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, the royal family forced him to step down from his public duties and charity patronages in 2019 after giving a disastrous television interview.

During the sit-down, he defended his friendship with Epstein and failed to express sympathy for the girls and women who Epstein abused.

In 2022, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who settled with Giuffre. The prince made a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declared he never meant to malign her character.

More recently, Charles has tried to persuade his brother to cut his expenses by leaving his sprawling royal estate and moving to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which is located inside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle. But Andrew remains ensconced at Royal Lodge.

In November, The Sunday Times reported that Andrew, who was at risk of eviction after his allowance was cut, managed to raise the money he needed to continue staying at Royal Lodge.