Prince William wants Prince Andrew to ‘vanish’ after nude massage accusations: expert

Monique Giannelloni, a former masseuse who was hired by Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, claimed that the Duke of York behaved 'inappropriately'

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
King Charles secretly paying Prince Andrew's rent, author claims

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, has written a new book, My Mother and I. She spoke to Fox News Digital. She believes the ailing monarch has extended a generous olive branch to the disgraced Duke of York.

Prince Andrew can’t escape his past with Jeffrey Epstein even as he attempts to keep his head down — and the heir to the British throne has had enough.

A former masseuse has come forward, stating she was booked by Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell to give the disgraced duke a massage in 2000. She claimed he behaved "inappropriately" towards her at Buckingham Palace. 

The woman, Monique Giannelloni, spoke to the UK’s DailyMail exclusively and confirmed she has a memoir coming out that details her encounter with the prince, 65.

PRINCE ANDREW'S JEFFREY EPSTEIN LINK HAS DISGRACED DUKE 'PETRIFIED' TO STEP FOOT ON US SOIL: EXPERT

A split side-by-side image of Prince William and Prince Andrew

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William (left) reportedly wants his troublesome uncle Prince Andrew (right) gone from the royal fold. (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Fox News Digital they cannot speak for the duke as he's not a working royal.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William, who has been hands-on in supporting his father, King Charles III, is fed up with his uncle and wants him out.

Prince William in uniform standing behind Prince Andrew in a suit and King Charles and Princess Anne in uniform.

Prince William became the Prince of Wales upon the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"This is yet another national and royal embarrassment for all," said Fordwich. "Prince William so wants his uncle Andrew to vanish from public view. When it comes to his wayward brother Andrew, King Charles III is also beyond exasperated and has disassociated himself publicly to make certain Andrew doesn’t appear with any senior members of the royal family."

A close-up of Prince William wearing a dark sweater and a light blue collared shirt in conversation.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, is heir to the British throne. (Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner warned that the Prince of Wales, 42, is unlikely to show mercy to the Duke of York while his father, 76, continues to receive cancer treatment.

"More allegations of potential impropriety will cause King Charles and Prince William [to take] further action," claimed Pelham Turner. "William has gained a reputation for being hot-headed, and even Charles could see this as the last straw with his brother."

Prince William standing behind his father, King Charles III, at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, in September 2022.

Prince William has been supporting his father, King Charles III, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to the DailyMail, Giannelloni was a sought-after masseuse in the U.K. who worked for high-profile clients like "Friends" star David Schwimmer and dancer Michael Flatley. In 2000, she met Maxwell, the daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell. Giannelloni claimed she had no idea who the British socialite was.

Ghislaine Maxwell wearing a pink sweater and holding a black and white portrait of her father in a frame.

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen here holding a framed photo of her late father, Robert Maxwell. (Ken Lennox/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Giannelloni told the outlet she was summoned to Maxwell’s home on two occasions and gave her a massage with a man she identified as Epstein.

Maxwell then offered her a new gig, one that involved working with "somebody more famous than God." It turned out to be Andrew, who was said to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son. The outlet said Giannelloni’s session with the prince took place at his suite in Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is seen at Balmoral Castle after Queen Elizabeth's death

The massage in question reportedly took place in Buckingham Palace. (OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Once there, Giannelloni claimed that Andrew entered the room and immediately stripped fully naked in front of her. She claimed that he threw off his towel before climbing onto the massage table, making her uncomfortable.

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit

Monique Giannelloni said she wasn't impressed with Prince Andrew's behavior when she was booked to massage him. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

"Andrew showed a complete disregard for my professionalism," she told the outlet. "Of course, I have seen naked bodies while working before, but his behavior was driven by his sense of entitlement."

"As a member of the royal family, he should be showing a greater sense of decorum and taste," she said. "I am a respectable and qualified massage therapist. I was not impressed by his behavior. It was an abuse of his privilege."

Prince Andrew Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Andrew was said to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son. (Getty Images)

Giannelloni said that despite her shock, she kept her cool and proceeded to give Andrew the massage. They even joked about the oil she mistakenly brought for the session, one that was intended for pregnant women.

Prince Andrew in a suit and top hat speaking to a woman with a pink dress suit and straw hat as jeffrey epstein in a suit and top hat looks on

Jeffrey Epstein (far right) is seen here at the Royal Ascot with Prince Andrew and others. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"He did not do anything or suggest anything untoward, but I was very uncomfortable, and a bit shocked that he had acted like that," she said.

She said the room where the encounter took place had family photographs of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and their two daughters.

Sarah Ferguson smiles next to ex-husband Prince Andrew

Monique Giannelloni said she saw portraits of Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Giannelloni also claimed that during the summer of 2000, Maxwell invited her to attend a VIP party on a boat with Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell has been described as Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend and closest confidante. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"What happens on the boat stays on the boat," Giannelloni claimed Maxwell told her.

Giannelloni said she declined the invitation, fearing she would be expected to perform sex acts for Maxwell and Epstein’s friends. Still, that didn’t stop Maxwell from inviting her several more times, she said.

Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island In The Caribbean Has Gone Quiet

A building stands on top of a hill on Little St. James Island, owned by fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on July 10, 2019.  (Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"It wasn’t difficult for me to reject her offers," Giannelloni told the outlet. "I just didn’t feel right about her boat parties. It was Andrew’s choice to be friends with those individuals, Ghislaine and Epstein, and somehow, I ended up in their world because of my work."

Ghislaine Maxwell wearing a plaid blazer and walking away from photographers.

Ghislaine Maxwell was a U.K. socialite when she met American financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

"I have a lot of questions, and a significant one is: Was Ghislaine trying to involve me and Andrew in her sordid lifestyle?" she said.

Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019. He took his life five weeks after he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping the financier sexually abuse young girls. In 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A close-up of Ghislaine Maxwell wearing a sleeveless blue dress smiling.

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving her 20-year sentence. (Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"Andrew’s reputation has been sullied by his friendships with those two people," said Giannelloni.

Prince Andrew looks directly back at the camera in a long coat while Kate Middleton walks inside in a green hat and coat

Monique Giannelloni still wonders why Prince Andrew wanted to be associated with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Today, Giannelloni, a mother of two, runs a restaurant in the south of France.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that the royal family have been attempting to distance themselves from Andrew due to his controversial ties. The latest scandal, she said, will only pressure them to take swift action.

King Charles secretly paying Prince Andrew's rent, author claims

"As the royal family still struggles to distance themselves from the toxic fallout and reputational damage caused by Prince Andrew, the banished duke is no longer welcomed at the prestigious royal events he once cherished. On the odd occasion, we spot a rather subdued and melancholic Prince Andrew riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle — a far cry from the hedonistic heights and popularity of his younger life."

Prince Andrew looking away from the

Prince Andrew lives in Royal Lodge, where he has attempted to keep a low profile. (Neil Hall/Reuters)

"He’s struggling to be away from his beloved public life," Chard claimed. "He’s living a more isolated and forcibly private life, needing to keep his head down to reduce the frequency of negative stories and public assassinations in the press.

A mural depicting Prince Andrew

A mural of Prince Andrew, Duke of York is seen in Shoreditch on July 1, 2020, in London, England.  (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

"Prince Andrew will become less relevant as the years pass. He’s battling internally with the acceptance that he will never return to the former glory his official royal role once held."

Chard said there’s one thing the royal family will continue to do: Keep calm and carry on.

Kate Middleton wearing a red dress and matching hat walking next to Prince William wearing a blue blazer and a purple tie.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William attend the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025, in London, England.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"As ever, the royal family will endeavor to maintain a stiff upper lip, prioritizing service and duty," she shared. "They will carry on with business as usual, championing and promoting the positive and inspiring work they experience every day."

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi released government documents related to Epstein. They didn’t include any new bombshells about the late financier.

FORMER MODEL RECALLS JEFFREY EPSTEIN ABUSE AT PRIVATE ISLAND, SPEAKS OUT AFTER HIS DEATH: 'MY LIFE SPIRALED'

The small batch of documents included copies of flight logs from Epstein’s private plane, which have long been available in multiple court cases, and a heavily redacted photocopy of an address book purportedly compiled by Epstein and Maxwell, which has been cited in media accounts for many years.

Jeffrey Epstein looking away as he sits on a large purple couch

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underage girl. (Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bondi suggested in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel that more records were recently discovered. She ordered the FBI to hand over "the full and complete Epstein files" to her and directed Patel to "conduct an immediate investigation" into why her order to the FBI to turn over all documents was not followed.

Patel vowed in a post on X to ensure that all documents are provided to Justice Department leadership.

Prince Andrew attends an event with his two daughters

Prince Andrew is seen here with his two daughters, Princess Eugenie (center) and Princess Beatrice (right). (Getty Images)

Epstein was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s but wound up serving just 13 months in jail. He was indicted on federal charges in New York in 2019, more than a decade after he secretly struck a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida to dispose of similar charges of sex trafficking.

Epstein mugshot

This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. He died in 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Virginia Roberts Giuffre said that she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein’s behest, starting when she was 17.

Giuffre claimed that after meeting Epstein as a teenager in Florida in 2000, he flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including the British prince.

KING CHARLES HUMILIATED BY PRINCE ANDREW WITH NEW EPSTEIN CONNECTION: EXPERTS

Lawyer David Boies arrives with his client Virginia Giuffre for hearing in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, who died this month in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a suicide, at Federal Court in New York

Lawyer David Boies arrives with his client Virginia Giuffre for a hearing in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew three times, including once in London in 2001 at Maxwell's home. Giuffre claimed that she was paid by Epstein for her sexual encounters.

Virginia Giuffre wearing a white turtleneck and holding a younger photo of herself

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

While Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, the royal family forced him to step down from his public duties and charity patronages in 2019 after giving a disastrous television interview.

During the sit-down, he defended his friendship with Epstein and failed to express sympathy for the girls and women who Epstein abused.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York is seen outside St Giles Cathedral

Prince Andrew stepped back as a senior royal in 2019. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

In 2022, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who settled with Giuffre. The prince made a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declared he never meant to malign her character.

King Charles wearing a blue blazer and a white shirt with a tie standing next to a dark car.

King Charles III attends the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025, in London, England.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

More recently, Charles has tried to persuade his brother to cut his expenses by leaving his sprawling royal estate and moving to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which is located inside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle. But Andrew remains ensconced at Royal Lodge.

In November, The Sunday Times reported that Andrew, who was at risk of eviction after his allowance was cut, managed to raise the money he needed to continue staying at Royal Lodge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

