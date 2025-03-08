Expand / Collapse search
John Goodman injured on Tom Cruise movie set

Goodman, 72, sustained the injury while filming in England

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
John Goodman is on the mend after suffering from an injury on a movie set. 

"John Goodman experienced a hip injury," a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told Variety. "He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover."

"The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery."

John Goodman

"The Conners" actor John Goodman received "immediate medical attention" after he suffered from an injury on a movie set. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The 72-year-old actor was injured while he worked on director Alejandro González Iñárritu's latest film. Reps for Goodman and Warner Bros. Pictures did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The incident occurred at Pinewood Studios in England. Iñárritu's film is currently untitled but has a release date of Oct. 2, 2026. 

Goodman stars alongside Tom Cruise, who is additionally listed as a producer on the film, according to IMDb.

Tom Cruise on stage in a classic tuxedo behind the podium at the Producers Guild Awards

John Goodman is appearing alongside Tom Cruise in the currently untitled film. (Michael Buckner/Variety)

"The most powerful man in the world causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity," the plot synopsis reads. 

Iñárritu is known for films like 2006’s "Babel," 2014’s "Birdman," 2022’s "Bardo" and more. 

Meanwhile, the "Roseanne" alum has more recently been in the spotlight for his dramatically slimmed-down figure. 

A split image of John Goodman in 2004 and John Goodman now.

John Goodman has said that he has lost more than 200 pounds. (Lawrence Lucier/Pascal Le Segretain)

Goodman previously revealed that he had lost more than 200 pounds since he first embarked on his health journey in 2007. 

In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Goodman opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected his workout routine.

"That was just getting out and walking the dogs," he told the outlet. "I was boxing up until then, and I haven’t been able to do that since COVID because I’m lazy."

John Goodman wears denim shirt on The Conners crochet couch.

The "Roseanne" alum previously revealed how he had lost more than 200 pounds since he first embarked on his health journey in 2007. (Getty Images)

"I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done," he continued. "I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs."

Goodman used to hover at more than 400 pounds until he completely switched his lifestyle. Despite the extreme weight loss, Goodman admitted it was not easy to keep off the pounds and at times returned to his unhealthy routines.

John Goodman

John Goodman is known for his starring role in "Roseanne," as well as his work in movies like "The Big Lebowski" and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" (John Phillips)

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he explained in 2017, according to ABC. 

"This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

