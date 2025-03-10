Ben Affleck shuts down teenage son's request for $6K shoes: 'I have the money, you're broke'

Ben Affleck will make sure his children know the value of a dollar.

When speaking with Access Hollywood at the premiere of "The Accountant 2" at the SXSW film festival, the 52-year-old actor humorously addressed a video that went viral recently, featuring his teenage son admiring a $6,000 pair of Dior Air Force 1s.

"That's what happens when you tell a motherf---er they have to mow a lawn," he told the outlet. "All of a sudden they don't want those shoes, and he was like, ‘But I always said they were tough.’"

He asked the reporter if she had any children, then explained, "It's always some grift why I need to be … I'm like, 'Man, you do not need thousand-dollar shoes!' He's like, 'We have the money.' I'm like, 'I have the money, you're broke!'"

In the original video, Affleck and his son Samuel, 13, could be seen browsing various pairs of shoes at a sneaker convention, where Samuel spotted the Dior shoes. Upon seeing the hefty price tag, Affleck told his son, "That's a lot of lawns you gotta mow there."

The "Gone Girl" actor shares Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, along with two older daughters; Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16.

Their eldest daughter, Violet, graduated from high school in May 2024 and has spent the past school year studying at Yale. Garner shared her reaction to her daughter's graduation on Instagram at the time, posting a series of photos, including a teary-eyed photo of her cheering on Violet during a graduation event.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote in the caption. "(Bless our hearts)." The remaining photos featured her crying while on a plane and another one of her wearing "2024" glasses.

Affleck and Garner first announced their split to the public in 2015, after 10 years of marriage, and later finalized their divorce in 2018. Although they have both moved on and have dated, and in his case, married other people, they remain close as co-parents.

"When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever," he told "Good Morning America" in February 2020. "And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children. I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."

The couple have been spotted together many times over the years, most recently on a paintball outing with one of their children. While the internet is swirling with reconciliation rumors, a source told Fox News Digital they had "a bunch of good energy around them," and that "you can just tell they were mainly there for their kid."

Video footage from the paintball event shows Affleck hugging Garner from the side as she points her paintball gun at a target off-screen. He later picks up his own paintball gun, after Garner does not return the hug.

"Many couples who are divorced and co-parenting stand with distance between their bodies as a way to maintain emotional distance," body language expert, Nicole Moore, told Fox News Digital. "However, Ben and Jen's bodies appear to be actively leaning in toward one another, indicating that they still share emotional intimacy."

Following their divorce, Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez. The two were married for roughly two years, before finalizing their divorce in February 2025. Garner has been linked to John Miller, chairman of CaliGroup, since 2018, and although they took a break at one point, People reports they have been together since 2023.