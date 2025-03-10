Wendy Williams hospitalized for 'evaluation' after receiving welfare check

Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital after officials responded to a 911 call at her assisted living facility in New York, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"On Monday, March 10, 2025 the NYPD responded to a welfare check at 505 West 35 Street," the New York Police Department said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"EMS responded and transported a 60-year-old female to an area hospital for evaluation."

According to the New York Post, Williams had thrown a handwritten note that read "Help! Wendy!!" out the window.

WENDY WILLIAMS SAYS DIDDY ‘SINGLE-HANDEDLY’ TRIED TO RUIN HER CAREER, ‘ABOUT TIME’ HE'S IN JAIL

Earlier this year, Williams denied she was cognitively impaired and admitted during an interview with "The Breakfast Club" that her guardianship felt like a "prison."

Williams has been under a court-appointed order since May 2022.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s," she said on the radio program. "There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Williams said she was under extreme supervision at the care facility and could make outgoing calls, but people were not allowed to call her.

"Where I am… you have to get keys to unlock the door to press the elevator to go downstairs, first of all. Second of all, these people here, everybody here is like nursemaids, so to speak," she said. Williams admitted she isn't privy to what medication she's given. "Excuse me, doctor, can you tell me what this pill is for?"

In February 2024, the former talk show host's team announced she'd been diagnosed with both progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions," the statement said.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."