President Trump slams Rosie O'Donnell after she flees US: 'You're better off not knowing' her

President Donald Trump criticized actress Rosie O'Donnell and her decision to move to Ireland during his White House meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin Wednesday.

When a reporter asked Irish Prime Minister Martin why he allowed the American comedian to move to the country, Trump was quick to respond.



"Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people," a reporter noted to Martin at the White House.

"Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland?" the reporter asked. "I think she is going to lower your happiness."

Before Martin could answer, Trump chimed in and replied, "That’s true, I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing."

Reps for O’Donnell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Trump made the comments after the comedian revealed she has been living in Ireland and is in the process of applying for Irish citizenship.

"It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say," the 62-year-old said in a video on TikTok. "And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful."

O'Donnell said she left the country Jan. 15, five days before President Trump’s inauguration.

"Although I was someone who never thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she explained.

O'Donnell and Trump have been involved in a feud since 2006 after she criticized him on "The View" about his leniency toward a Miss USA winner who had been accused of drug use and other bad behavior.

Trump responded to the criticism by calling O'Donnell a "real loser."

At the time, in reference to Miss USA Tara Conner, Trump said he was a "believer in second chances. Tara is a good person. Tara has tried hard. Tara is going to be given a second chance."

In 2014, O'Donnell claimed her feud with Trump resulted in the "most bullying I ever experienced in my life."

Since Trump’s first presidential run and win, O'Donnell joked to "Late Night" host Seth Meyers about how she spends "about 90% of my working hours tweeting hatred toward this administration."

In 2015, Trump harshly replied to a question regarding O’Donnell during the Republican primary debate.

When Trump was asked about having called women disparaging names like "fat pigs" and "slob," he laughed and answered, "Only Rosie O'Donnell."

During last year’s election, Trump brought up O'Donnell’s name again when he told a crowd at the October Al Smith dinner that "The View" had gotten "so bad" that showrunners "really need to bring Rosie O’Donnell back."

Despite her ongoing sparring with Trump, O’Donnell said she and her daughters are "happy" in Ireland.

"I miss my other kids," she added of her five grown children. "I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home. And I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back."

"The Flintstones" star additionally said she thinks about the U.S. every day, and "I am hoping that we can turn things around. I’m counting on you, all of you, to do what’s right. And I think deep down inside we all know what that is."

