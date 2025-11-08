Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Nicki Minaj praises Trump shoutout, 'Duck Dynasty' star's country music ban

Jelly Roll claims luxury store employees treated him like 'criminal,' Billy Bob Thornton says Hollywood has prejudice against Southerners

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Nicki Minaj, Phil Robertson split image

Nicki Minaj was excited when the White House TikTok account used a popular mashup of one of her songs in a video featuring Trump. "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson's sons spoke about a ban he placed on country music in his home. (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

Nicki Minaj goes wild after Trump and Melania use her viral song in White House TikTok

'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's household ban on country music baffled his sons

Jelly Roll claims Louis Vuitton employees treated him like a 'criminal' during Sydney shopping trip

Billy Bob Thornton onstage during an event

Billy Bob Thornton said that Hollywood has a "prejudice" against Southerners. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

COAST VS COUNTRY - Billy Bob Thornton claims there's a 'prejudice in Hollywood' against Southerners.

ROYAL DISGRACE - Ex-Prince Andrew stocked bathrooms with sex ‘poppers’ for Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell party: book.

Amber Valletta in a green Versace dress at the 2025 CFDA Awards in November 2025.

Model Amber Valletta wore the iconic green dress Jennifer Lopez famously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

'I WORE IT FIRST' - Amber Valletta stuns in iconic green Versace dress she wore a year before Jennifer Lopez made it famous.

MUSIC MAYHEM - Todd Snider cancels tour following hospital arrest after alleged 'violent assault' in Salt Lake City.

Brooks Nader attends an awards event wearing a red gown

Brooks Nader said that she's addicted to weight-loss drugs. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

NEEDLE TRUTH - Brooks Nader admits she's hooked on Hollywood’s favorite weight-loss drug despite family’s warnings.

COMMUNITY SHOCK - Prince William and Kate Middleton's college classmate dead after 100-foot rooftop fall.

A close-up of Gerry Turner embracing Theresa Nist on their wedding day.

Theresa Nist claimed that Gerry Turner joked about chopping her up before their divorce. (John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images)

DARK SECRETS - ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner’s ex claims he joked about chopping her up before three-month marriage collapse.

