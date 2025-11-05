Brooks Nader admits she's hooked on Hollywood’s favorite weight-loss drug despite family’s warnings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Model Brooks Nader admits she's still addicted to weight-loss drugs, despite an intervention her sisters staged after discovering a basket full of needles.

Fans watched Brooks' sisters confront her during an episode of her reality TV series "Love Thy Nader" after finding a basket full of needles used to inject GLP- medication. Brooks admitted she knows the drugs aren't healthy for her but still relies on them as a crutch.

"The thing that I was so shocked about with the show was that I had so many people reach out to me saying ‘I’m also addicted to GLP-1. I’m ashamed to talk about it because there’s such a stigma around it. It’s a crutch for me,'" Nader told Bustle in a recent interview.

"I’m still on it," Nader confessed. "It’s a crutch for me, too. It’s not healthy. I should get off it; I’ll be honest about that."

Nader credited her recent career success to the GLP-1 medication after receiving feedback from a client that she needed to lose weight.

"If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], ‘Can we get feedback from the client?’ The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn’t shed one tear over it," Brooks told the outlet.

"I don’t feel bad for myself," she continued. "I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’ The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different – but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."

Nader's health first became a concern for her three sisters during the seventh episode of their reality show, "Love Thy Nader."

The 28-year-old model admitted she was taking GLP-1s after nearly passing out during an exercise class – blaming the medication for her symptoms.

Grace Ann Nader decided to intervene after she and sister Mary Holland discovered a basket of needles and several bottles of the drug.

"Just seeing all of the needles piled up in one place makes me realize the gravity of how deep she’s gone in it," Mary Holland said. "This is different doctors, clearly. This is different pharmacies."

Mary Holland added, "That's dangerous. She's overprescribed. This amount is so concerning."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant admitted she knew "more models that are on it than aren't," adding that some agencies are "encouraging them" to use the weight-loss drug.

While Nader acknowledged she needed to be more mindful of her health, she refused to taper off the medication and decided to keep drinking bone broth ahead of a magazine shoot.

"I know my sisters are coming from a place of love. I just find that you don’t know until you’re in that position how to handle it," she said, later confessing, "I think that I have maybe an unhealthy relationship with weight and food because of the industry that I’m in – but I don’t think that I have an eating disorder."

