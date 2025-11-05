Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fashion Modeling News & Trends

Brooks Nader admits she's hooked on Hollywood’s favorite weight-loss drug despite family’s warnings

Sports Illustrated model credits weight-loss drugs for career success after receiving client feedback to lose 30 pounds

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Brooks Nader says she has ‘so much fun’ with pro partner Video

‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Brooks Nader says she has ‘so much fun’ with pro partner

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader tells Fox News Digital she enjoys hanging out with her dance partner Gleb Savchenko as they spark romance rumors.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Model Brooks Nader admits she's still addicted to weight-loss drugs, despite an intervention her sisters staged after discovering a basket full of needles.

Fans watched Brooks' sisters confront her during an episode of her reality TV series "Love Thy Nader" after finding a basket full of needles used to inject GLP- medication. Brooks admitted she knows the drugs aren't healthy for her but still relies on them as a crutch.

"The thing that I was so shocked about with the show was that I had so many people reach out to me saying ‘I’m also addicted to GLP-1. I’m ashamed to talk about it because there’s such a stigma around it. It’s a crutch for me,'" Nader told Bustle in a recent interview.

"I’m still on it," Nader confessed. "It’s a crutch for me, too. It’s not healthy. I should get off it; I’ll be honest about that."

BROOKS NADER'S SISTERS DISCOVER BASKET OF NEEDLES, STAGE INTERVENTION OVER WEIGHT LOSS DRUG ABUSE

Brooks Nader attends an awards event wearing a red gown

Model Brooks Nader admits she's still addicted to weight-loss drugs, despite an intervention her sisters staged after discovering a basket full of needles. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nader credited her recent career success to the GLP-1 medication after receiving feedback from a client that she needed to lose weight.

"If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], ‘Can we get feedback from the client?’ The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn’t shed one tear over it," Brooks told the outlet. 

"I don’t feel bad for myself," she continued. "I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’ The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different – but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."

CINDY CRAWFORD AND DAUGHTER KAIA GERBER PROVE MODELING RUNS IN FAMILY AT GLAMOROUS GALA

Brooks Nader smiles while walking the red carpet

Brooks Nader admitted she knows using the weight-loss drugs is unhealthy. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Brooks Nader wears a red dress at The Plaza Hotel

Brooks Nader is seen attending the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on Nov. 4. (BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

PAMELA ANDERSON DITCHES ICONIC BLONDE HAIR FOR DRAMATIC NEW LOOK

Nader's health first became a concern for her three sisters during the seventh episode of their reality show, "Love Thy Nader." 

The 28-year-old model admitted she was taking GLP-1s after nearly passing out during an exercise class – blaming the medication for her symptoms. 

Grace Ann Nader decided to intervene after she and sister Mary Holland discovered a basket of needles and several bottles of the drug.

Brooks Nader attends an event wearing a silver dress

Brooks Nader, photographed on Oct. 28, said she was told she needed to lose 30 pounds in order to book modeling jobs. (Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

SYDNEY SWEENEY GAINED 35 POUNDS, SUFFERED CONCUSSION FILMING NEW MOVIE

"Just seeing all of the needles piled up in one place makes me realize the gravity of how deep she’s gone in it," Mary Holland said. "This is different doctors, clearly. This is different pharmacies." 

Mary Holland added, "That's dangerous. She's overprescribed. This amount is so concerning."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant admitted she knew "more models that are on it than aren't," adding that some agencies are "encouraging them" to use the weight-loss drug.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brooks Nader poses with her three sisters in New York City

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader and Sarah Jane Nader staged an intervention for Brooks Nader after finding a basket of needles used to inject GLP-1s. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

While Nader acknowledged she needed to be more mindful of her health, she refused to taper off the medication and decided to keep drinking bone broth ahead of a magazine shoot.

"I know my sisters are coming from a place of love. I just find that you don’t know until you’re in that position how to handle it," she said, later confessing, "I think that I have maybe an unhealthy relationship with weight and food because of the industry that I’m in – but I don’t think that I have an eating disorder."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Trending

Close modal

Continue