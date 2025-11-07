'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's household ban on country music baffled his sons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Duck Dynasty's" Phil Robertson had strong opinions about music when his kids were young.

During a recent episode of their podcast, "Unashamed with the Robertson Family," his sons, Jase and Al, revealed country music was banned in their house growing up.

"Well, my dad had all these rules, you know, don't, don't shave, don't mow the grass," Jase explained. "But one of the rules, Al you remember this, we couldn't listen to country music. It wasn't like a rule. It was just like, that's just stupid."

Al chimed in, saying that country music "was frowned upon" in their home and that their dad just didn’t like it, adding "he was like a classic rock guy." He joked that, in his teenage years, "I went country to be rebellious," and his dad "hated it."

Having never been exposed to country music, Jase admitted to his guest for the Nov. 4 episode, Larry Fleet, that he was unfamiliar with him until the previous night, saying his son was shocked to learn his dad had never heard of the singer and played him two of his songs.

Jase then recalled hearing Hank Williams Jr.'s song "A Country Boy Can Survive," and thinking, "Well, my dad's gotta love this," with Al adding the song was basically "an anthem for our life."

"I walked in there nervously, 'cause my dad is just so intimidating," Jase said. "And I said, 'I want you to hear this song.' What I didn't factor in is the first time a four little word came out in the song.

"I just never thought about it ‘cause I thought, ’Well, those words are in the Bible.' Hell and damn, you know. My dad said, 'Turn that off.' So, we were that close. We had him."

After battling multiple health issues, including Alzheimer's disease, Phil died in May 2025.

The family announced his death in an Instagram post shared by his daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, writing: "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord.

"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him," the post continued.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," she added. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Korie and her husband, Willie Robertson, gave an update on how Phil's wife, Kay Robertson, was doing following the death of her husband, who she had been with for over 60 years.

Willie had previously shared that she wasn't doing well, but, in July 2025, he said she was "doing so much better."

"She is doing so much better," Willie said. "It's unbelievable how she made the turn. I think she was just really kind of depressed after Phil passed away. You know, you've been with somebody for 60 years, over 60 years, so just losing her soulmate, and she is getting older."

