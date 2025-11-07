Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Billy Bob Thornton claims there's a 'prejudice in Hollywood' against Southerners

'Landman' actor tells Joe Rogan that Southerners rarely get noticed for roles while non-Southerners win awards for Western films

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Billy Bob Thornton says key to successful marriage is something beyond romance Video

Billy Bob Thornton says key to successful marriage is something beyond romance

The ‘Landman’ star, who was previously married five times, wed Connie Angland in October 2014, more than a decade after they first began dating.

Billy Bob Thornton still believes Hollywood looks down on people from the South.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Thornton lit a cigarette and said there was a "prejudice" when he first arrived on the scene in Los Angeles, and it hasn't fully gone away.

"There was a prejudice in Hollywood when I first got out there. There still kind of is," Thornton, who was born and raised in Arkansas, said on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Billy Bob Thornton smiling

Billy Bob Thornton believes Hollywood still carries a prejudice against people from Southern states. (Getty Images)

The "1883" star said once actors "reach a certain level," it doesn't matter where they're from, but it was a struggle for Thornton to land roles early on in his career.

"The first thing I ever auditioned for in LA was a student film. The part was some guy that just got off the turnip truck from Alabama, and I thought, 'Well, I probably got this.' And I was broke, and it wasn't going to pay anything, but I didn't care," Thornton said.

"There was a prejudice in Hollywood when I first got out there. There still kind of is." 

— Billy Bob Thornton

To his recollection, the casting director and producer were both from New York.

"I did my little audition, and they said, ‘Can you do it more Southern?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you sh---ing me? I actually did just get off the truck from back there, and this is how you talk,'" Thornton said.

Podcaster Joe Rogan pictured

Joe Rogan had Billy Bob Thorton on Friday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports via Reuters)

The men told him he wasn't "Southern enough."

"They wanted the Foghorn Leghorn accent. I never heard anybody talk — I grew up down there — I never heard that," he said.

Billy Bob Thornton onstage during an event

Billy Bob Thornton's career took off in the '90s. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Thornton did not get the part. It went to a guy from the Bronx, New York.

According to Thornton, people from the South rarely get noticed for roles in Hollywood. He also pointed out that people who are not from the South often get cast for Western roles and win Academy Awards for them.

"Southerners don’t often get picked or even noticed for things. Like, let’s say, you’re doing a gangster movie in the '30s in New York. Even if you can do the accent, people from New York can get parts playing Southerners. That still goes on," Thornton said.

Rogan chimed in and said, "That’s the stereotype of the coastal cities, right? It's the stereotype that comes out of New York and LA. It’s like everything else is stupid."

"Yes," Thornton replied.

"They literally would call it the flyover states," Rogan continued. "And when you’re in control of casting and all the great films and albums, you dismiss the people in the middle as less than or that the people are not as bright. That stereotype still exists today."

Billy Bob Thornton in 1990

Billy Bob Thornton in 1990. (Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Thornton's breakout came with "Sling Blade" in 1996, a film he wrote, directed and starred in. The movie earned the star an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay and a nomination for best actor.

His other notable roles include "A Simple Plan," "Friday Night Lights" and "The Alamo."

Thorton returned to his Southern roots in the TV show "Landman" in which he stars as Tommy Norris, a senior-level executive in the oil industry in West Texas. The show, created by "Yellowstone" founder Taylor Sheridan, will debut its second season on Paramount+ on Nov. 16.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

