©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew stocked bathrooms with sex ‘poppers’ for Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell party: book

New royal biography claims the former Duke of York hosted Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Sandringham in 2000

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Royal author Andrew Lownie has written an explosive new book titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly threw a party for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that was catered with sex-enhancing drugs, a new book claims.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson’s upcoming book, "The Windsor Legacy," was obtained exclusively by the U.K.’s DailyMail. According to the outlet, the British journalist described the former Duke of York’s "eye-watering self-indulgence" and alleged eagerness to please his pals.

"In 2000, Andrew hosted a party at Sandringham for the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, apparently for her 39th birthday," Jobson wrote, as quoted by the outlet.

A split-side-by-side photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein embracing Ghislaine Maxwell.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson is claiming in a new book, "The Windsor Legacy," that Prince Andrew (left) was allegedly eager to make his guests Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell (right) feel welcomed at Sandringham in 2000. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"According to a palace source, staff were astonished to discover the bathrooms were stocked not only with toiletries, but lubricant, condoms and poppers — drugs intended to enhance sexual experiences," he wrote.

Prince Andrew and King Charles III talk while wearing suits

"In terms of moving forward, both Prince William and King Charles III are focused on preserving the monarchy’s dignity while sidelining Andrew as completely as they possibly can," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "It’s highly doubtful we’ll ever even see him again at any royal events." Andrew is seen here with his brother, King Charles, who ascended to the throne in 2022. (Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace told Fox News Digital "they don't comment on books." A spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Andrew, 65, as he’s no longer a working royal.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital they weren’t surprised by Jobson’s claims.

"’Randy Andy’ has certainly been rather consistent with a life-long pattern of reckless personal sexual behavior," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Years ago, there were rumors regarding his excessive porn-viewing … these explicit claims in recent books rather reinforce a portrayal of his deep-seated entitlement and pervasive lack of self-control."

In 2022, former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown wrote a book, "The Palace Papers," in which she claimed Andrew spent two days alone on a luxury California estate watching porn on cable TV. The alleged incident occurred following Andrew’s separation from Sarah Ferguson in 1992. Their divorce was finalized in 1996.

Prince Andrew looking stern in royal robes.

Andrew has been the subject of several explosive claims in books over the years. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"His obsession with sex is part of his sense of entitlement; the lack of consequences over the years contributed to his ability to simply continue with his playboy prince lifestyle," Fordwich claimed.

A close-up of Prince Andrew in formal wear walking next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

This undated photo shows the former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Ghislaine Maxwell at Ascot.  (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"Most sadly, courtiers and palace aides’ silence was due to the pervasive culture of deference and secrecy which has surrounded royal households throughout history. Also, the royal staff are loyal. They fear repercussions. If one betrays the confidence of royals, future employment anywhere is at stake. And usually there are constraints imposed by confidentiality agreements."

It's noted that Andrew was photographed with Epstein and Maxwell at the Royal Ascot in 2000.

A young Prince Andrew standing in front of a helicopter.

Andrew was known as "Randy Andy," "Airmiles Andy" and the "Playboy Prince." (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In Andrew’s disastrous interview with Newsnight in 2019, Emily Maitlis pointed out to the fallen prince that Epstein was his guest at Windsor Castle and Sandringham in 2000. Andrew claimed Epstein was the "plus one, to some extent," for Maxwell, a British socialite.

Emily Maitlis wearing a black dress smiling in front of a library.

Emily Maitlis interviewed Andrew for BBC's "Newsnight" in 2019. (Chris Williamson/Getty Images)

When Maitlis confronted Andrew about throwing a birthday party for Maxwell at Sandringham, he claimed it was merely "a shooting weekend."

British broadcaster and Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that Andrew, once hailed as the late queen’s favorite son, "lived an unashamedly hedonistic lifestyle."

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"He had the nicknames ‘Randy Andy’ and ‘Airmiles Andy,’ which give you an idea of his once lavish and indulgent lifestyle," she explained. "His playboy image was enabled by shady characters. They showered him with adoration and gifts under the guise of friendship while using him for his platform and status."

Prince Andrew in a suit and top hat looking at a woman wearing a light pink suit and floral hat as Jeffrey Epstein looks on.

In the "Newsnight" interview, Prince Andrew (left) described his meeting with Jeffrey Epstein (right) at Sandringham as "a shooting weekend." (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"Robert Jobson is a very well-connected author of distinction," noted royal expert Ian Pelham Turner. "He is the latest in revealing the sexual practices of the royals. … [But] I think the British people are no longer stunned by these revelations of sex aids in the bathroom during Ghislaine Maxwell’s 39th birthday any more than King Charles making Camilla his queen."

On Oct. 30, the king stripped his disgraced brother of his royal titles. He evicted him from the palatial Royal Lodge after weeks of pressure to act over Andrew’s relationship with the late sex offender.

An aerial view of Royal Lodge.

The entrance gates and gatehouse to Royal Lodge are seen in Windsor Great Park on Oct. 25, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

During his interview with "Newsnight," Andrew attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein, who died that year behind bars. In the sit-down, Andrew said he didn’t recall meeting Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. He will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness," and will instead be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shortly afterward, Andrew stepped down from public life over his association with Epstein, despite his denials of wrongdoing. In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew, and the case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

According to court documents, the prince acknowledged that Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse." Several reports suggested that the queen helped fund the settlement in hopes of resolving the matter quickly and quietly.

A close-up of Virginia Giuffre speaking to the press at a press conference.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre speaks at a press conference following a hearing where Jeffrey Epstein victims made statements at Manhattan Federal Court on Aug. 27, 2019, in Manhattan. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Giuffre died in April of this year. She was 41. Her posthumous memoir, "Nobody’s Girl," was published on Oct. 21. Andrew maintains his innocence, denying any wrongdoing.

Virginia Giuffre's book near Big Ben in London.

"Nobody's Girl - A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is seen in London on Oct. 21, 2025.  (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Andrew Lownie recently wrote an explosive book about Andrew and his ex-wife, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

"I think the reason that Epstein and Andrew were such good friends was that they were interested in the same stuff, basically money and sex," Lownie previously claimed to Fox News Digital.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew photographed together.

Queen Elizabeth II and Andrew watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour in 2019. Andrew was known as the late monarch's favorite son. (Max Mumby via Getty Images)

"Andrew gave Epstein respectability and some useful contacts from his role as a special trade envoy… And for Andrew, Epstein provided someone who would pay [his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s] bills, someone who provided a ready supply of women and also, as he said in the Newsnight interview, had some useful contacts for him."

A poster of Prince Andrew with a sign that reads "Shame" in the U.K.

A mural of Andrew is seen in Shoreditch on July 1, 2020, in London. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

"It was a win-win situation for both of them," Lownie added.

A rep for Ferguson, who no longer styles herself as the Duchess of York, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a green dress with pink accents

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, can no longer be styled as the Duchess of York. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

A close-up of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in 2019. He was 66. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by him. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Andrew is believed to have first met Epstein in 1999 through Maxwell, the BBC reported. Lownie is adamant that their friendship dates back to 1991. Meanwhile, Maxwell told a top federal prosecutor in interviews released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday that Epstein didn't know Andrew in the '90s.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wear black at a funeral

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996. They were still living together at Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"I did not introduce [Epstein] to Prince Andrew or to Sarah Ferguson," she claimed. "That is a flat untruth… I'm English and my close friends are all close friends with Sarah and Andrew. And I would not say that I was close friends with Andrew before, but certainly we were friendly and certainly his best friends, some of them, are very close with me."

Ghislaine Maxwell wearing a plaid blazer and walking away from photographers.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was the media mogul Robert Maxwell. He died in 1991. (Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Lownie said he stands by his findings.

"We don’t really know much about what Epstein and Andrew were up to in this period," said Lownie. "There’s still a lot of investigation to be done. The problem is that Epstein is dead now. [Accuser] Virginia Giuffre is dead. Maxwell is in prison… It’s going to be really difficult unless the protection officers are prepared to talk, and they aren’t, to find out really what was going on."

Virginia Giuffre crying in a woman's arms as she's being held.

Sarah Ransome (left) and Virginia Roberts Giuffre (right) comfort each other as they talk about the abuse they both suffered by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators during an interview in New York City on Aug. 29, 2019. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"We’ve got some people who have come forward," Lownie shared. "If they could be persuaded to say a bit more, or if some of the legal dispositions were unsealed, then I think there would be some new information."

Ghislaine Maxwell wearing a red plaid blazer looking serious.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a prison sentence. (Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Lownie claimed in his book that, in 2007, Epstein said of Andrew that "we are very similar – we are both serial sex addicts… We have shared the same women. From the reports I’ve got back from them, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I’m the king of kink!"

Lownie made a similar claim in the 2023 A&E docuseries, "Secrets of Prince Andrew," which featured interviews with palace insiders, lawyers and experts. At the time, an attorney for the royal told Fox News Digital they had no comment.

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church

Prince Andrew stepped back as a senior royal in 2019 following his disastrous interview with "Newsnight." (Chris Radburn/File Photo)

"[Andrew and Epstein] became extremely close," Lownie claimed in the documentary. "You know, real best buddies. There were seven different numbers for Andrew in Epstein’s little black book. He had the most intimate details of Andrew’s life. Epstein said, ‘There’s only one person who likes sex more than me, and that’s Andrew.’"

Book cover for Entitled.

"Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" by Andrew Lownie is available now. (Westminster Press)

Andrew’s sexual appetite created an opportunity for Epstein to target him, Lownie insisted to Fox News Digital.

"I think it was very easy for Epstein to prey on Andrew because he knew he had these weaknesses," Lownie explained. "One was his greed and the need to pay off Fergie’s debts. And the other was that he had this sexual addiction, rather like Epstein. Epstein needed constant sexual gratification, and Andrew was the same. He was not ruled, shall we say, by his head in a lot of these things."

Princess Eugenie wearing a grey coat next to Princess Beatrice in a navy blue coat

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princess Eugenie (left) and Princess Beatrice (right), still hold their titles. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor seen at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew is being moved to a Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the palace wrote.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

