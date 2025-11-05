Todd Snider cancels tour following hospital arrest after alleged 'violent assault' in Salt Lake City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Snider canceled his tour after sustaining "severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault" in Utah, his team stated online.

Snider, 59, called off his High Lonesome and Then Some Tour after the alleged assault and was treated at Holy Cross Hospital, NBC News reported. He was allegedly discharged against his will.

After his hospital stay, the "Just Like Old Times" singer allegedly returned to the medical center and was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, trespassing and making a violent threat, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour dates," Aimless Inc. shared on Snider's profile.

"Ahead of Todd Snider's show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel.

"Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes.

"We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon."

Snider's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Salt Lake City police told the outlet they were investigating "an alleged assault of a 59-year-old male at the Commonwealth Room," where Snider had been slated to perform.

Det. Michael Ruff told the outlet Snider had "returned to the hospital and made threats that he was going to assault members of the staff.

"By this point he had been treated and released."

Snider embarked on his tour last week in Colorado. The "Too Soon to Tell" musician was set to perform in Phoenix Monday with a stop in Hollywood Tuesday and a handful of West Coast dates scheduled for later this month.

It's unclear if and when the tour will resume.