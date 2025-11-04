Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nicki Minaj goes wild after Trump and Melania use her viral song in White House TikTok

President and first lady appear in video set to viral combination of rapper's song and 4 Non Blondes hit

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Nicki Minaj just got the ultimate surprise from the president.

The official White House TikTok account posted a video featuring President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with the viral mashup of Minaj's song "Beez in the Trap" and "What's Up?" by 4 Non Blondes.

In the video, the two could be seen walking hand in hand during various engagements, as well as dancing on the White House balcony and at the inauguration, as the mashup of the two songs played in the background.

NICKI MINAJ SPEAKS OUT ON ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP: 'I USED TO THINK LOVE HAD TO HURT'

Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in May 2025 in New York.

Minaj was excited to see the president and first lady use her song in their video. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The 42-year-old rapper took to X to share her excitement over the president using her video, writing, "The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE."

She added, "Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow."

Fans of Minaj took to the TikTok comments section to share their excitement, writing, "The Nicki and Trump collab we didn't know we needed," and "Nicki Minaj and President Trump teaming up was not on my 2025 bingo card."

In October, a video of President Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, participating in the popular social media trend with her friend, reached Minaj, who went on to repost it on her X account, adding three emojis, including a heart and a laughing face.

Donald and Kai Trump golfing

President Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, also posted a video on TikTok of her participating in the trend. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Kai later posted another video of her and her friend participating in the trend once again, this time captioning the video, "Us because Nicki Minaj saw our TikTok 😆."

Minaj's praise of the video comes after she complimented the president for addressing persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

"Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other," Minaj wrote on X.

Nicki Minaj at the Billboard Women in Music event in December 2019.

Minaj also recently thanked President Trump for recognizing the massacre of Christians in Nigeria. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

"Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror [and] it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice," she continued. "Thank you to the president [and] his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter," Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social on Friday. 

"The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!"

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

