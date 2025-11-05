Jelly Roll claims Louis Vuitton employees treated him like a 'criminal' during Sydney shopping trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll claims he was treated like a "criminal" while shopping at a Louis Vuitton store in Sydney.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated star took to social media to share his experience, saying the employees looked at him as if he were about to "rob" the store.

"Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney, legitimately just treated us like we were finna [sic] come in and rob that place," the musician, who was wearing a backward ball cap, said.

"I have never been looked at more like a crim... Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad... I was an actual criminal this bad."

A representative for Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Save Me" singer has been open about his past legal troubles and battle with addiction.

During a 2023 interview with Billboard, Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley DeFord, said he was arrested when he was 16 and charged as an adult with aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.

He served over a year in prison and seven years of probation.

"I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime," Jelly Roll told Billboard.

He continued, "This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did."

In October 2024, Jelly Roll opened up about how the birth of his daughter was the catalyst for wanting to change his life.

The country music star decided to make a change "as soon as she was born" after he found himself "sitting in a jail cell, having $17 of honeybuns and potato chips to [his] name."

"I own one outfit, the one that was in the jail, and here I am responsible for a child," Jelly Roll said during an appearance on " Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist ." "I mean, I was the lowest common denominator in life, you know? I mean, I was scum of the Earth. I was a crack dealer. I was a horrible, horrible human. And I was like, 'I've got to figure this out.'"

During an interview with Fox News Digital last year, he shared that his troubled past and his ability to overcome it had a lasting impact on him.

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," he said at the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change."

He continued, "I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people… and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."