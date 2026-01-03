Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jelly Roll's scary health reveal, Brigitte Bardot dead at 91

Billy Bob Thornton had a surprising nude scene in 'Landman'; Will Smith is being sued for sexual harassment

Split image of Jelly Roll and Brigitte Bardot

Jelly Roll revealed just how bad his health was before he began losing weight. Brigitte Bardot passed away; the former actress was 91. (Getty Images)

300 POUND MIRACLE - Jelly Roll left wondering 'how are you alive?' after seeing his alarming health tests before weight-loss.

CINEMA LEGEND - Sixties 'sex kitten', animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot dead at 91.

FULL EXPOSURE - 'Landman' star Billy Bob Thornton's unexpected nude scene sparks mixed reactions from fans.

Will Smith wears maroon suit

Will Smith is being sued for sexual harassment by a musician who worked on his 2025 tour. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

FRESH PRINCE ACCUSED - Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, accused of 'deliberately grooming' tour violinist.

BURGER WRECK - Dean Martin destroyed vintage car in McDonald’s drive-thru while getting burger for Bing Crosby’s grandson.

Megan Moroney split image

Megan Moroney shared photos from a holiday beach trip. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Megan Moroney/Instagram)

SUN BEATS SNOW - Country star Megan Moroney posts Christmas bikini photos from beach getaway.

SUN SEEKERS - Heidi Klum ditches bikini top in St. Barts as stars escape winter with sun-soaked getaways.

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend shared a photo of the two

Jennifer Aniston gave her social media followers a glimpse at her holiday with boyfriend Jim Curtis. (BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Jim Curtis/Instagram)

LOVE ON DISPLAY - Jennifer Aniston offers rare peek into holiday celebrations with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

FAMILY FURY - Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson face backlash from real family behind tribute band film.

BOUNDARIES SET - Macaulay Culkin sets strict rules for fans who approach him in public with his children.

