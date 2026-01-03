Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jelly Roll's scary health reveal, Brigitte Bardot dead at 91

300 POUND MIRACLE - Jelly Roll left wondering 'how are you alive?' after seeing his alarming health tests before weight-loss.
CINEMA LEGEND - Sixties 'sex kitten', animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot dead at 91.
FULL EXPOSURE - 'Landman' star Billy Bob Thornton's unexpected nude scene sparks mixed reactions from fans.
FRESH PRINCE ACCUSED - Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, accused of 'deliberately grooming' tour violinist.
BURGER WRECK - Dean Martin destroyed vintage car in McDonald’s drive-thru while getting burger for Bing Crosby’s grandson.
SUN BEATS SNOW - Country star Megan Moroney posts Christmas bikini photos from beach getaway.
SUN SEEKERS - Heidi Klum ditches bikini top in St. Barts as stars escape winter with sun-soaked getaways.
LOVE ON DISPLAY - Jennifer Aniston offers rare peek into holiday celebrations with boyfriend Jim Curtis.
FAMILY FURY - Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson face backlash from real family behind tribute band film.
BOUNDARIES SET - Macaulay Culkin sets strict rules for fans who approach him in public with his children.
