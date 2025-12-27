Country star Megan Moroney posts Christmas bikini photos from beach getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Megan Moroney traded a white Christmas for a tropical one this year.

The 28-year-old country singer posted a series of photos on Instagram from her Christmas vacation, which included pictures of the picturesque ocean view.

In one of the photos, Moroney can be seen lying on the sand in a red and pink bikini, which showed off her toned abs. She paired the look with a white and pink hat that covered her face.

The carousel of photos also features a black-and-white picture of her with wet hair, seemingly on a boat in the ocean, as well as a picture of her Christmas tree and one of her and her loved ones posing on the beach, in which she is sporting a pink Santa hat.

KYLIE JENNER, BRITTANY ALDEAN AND MORE STARS SHARE SIZZLING HOLIDAY VACATION LOOKS

Fans in the comments section wished the "Tennessee Orange" singer a Merry Christmas, with many showing excitement for her upcoming tour, as tickets went on sale earlier this month.

"merry christmas meg!! see you in june!!🩷" one fan wrote, while another added, "all I want for christmas is a real good tan… and to see meg in concert duhh."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"merry megmas 💗" a third fan added.

During an interview with People magazine in November, Moroney discussed her banner year, having tied for the most-nominated artist at the CMA Awards in September, sharing that there are many artists she is inspired by.

Topping the list is Taylor Swift, with Moroney explaining she is inspired by the fact "that she can put out 12 different albums, and they all sound different," adding that meeting Swift is on her "bucket list."

"The way that she's handled all the business side of things is something that I've learned from her, so I'd like to thank her — and maybe get some drinks or something."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While that may be true, the "I'm Not Pretty" songstress also shared that while on tour to promote her 2024 album, "Am I Okay?" she channeled country music legend, Dolly Parton in her on-stage style, opting for white cowboy boots and a variety of blue jeweled outfits.

"Anytime I ask myself in the mirror, ‘Is this too much?’ I'm like, ‘No. Dolly would do it," she added.

Moroney first gained attention on social media in 2021, when she was still in college. Her breakout hit, "Tennessee Orange," was released as a single in 2022, with her first album, "Lucky," dropping in 2023, earning strong critical acclaim and commercial success.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She followed that up with "Am I Okay?" in 2024, which was also a success. The two albums explore themes of heartbreak and self reflection, which has led to public speculation about her romantic life.

WATCH: Country singer Megan Moroney says career prevents her from finding ‘someone that I want to marry right now'

"I think I've never been more dialed in with my career than I am now," she told Fox News Digital in July 2024. "I really don't have time for a relationship, and I think it's reflected in my album. There's two love songs that are maybe kind of hopeful, and then it ends real quick, and that is an accurate representation of how my love life recently went. So, yeah, I'm focused on the music and my career, and that's kind of all about all I have time for right now."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She was previously linked to fellow country star Morgan Wallen, and after much speculation online, she shared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in July 2024 that the two met in 2020 and became friends, adding "it was never a relationship," but that "We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we're friends."