Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson face backlash from real family behind tribute band film

Mike Jr. says he was 'purposely cut out' while stepmother Claire and her children posed with stars at NYC premiere

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman talk 'Song Sung Blue' Video

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman talk 'Song Sung Blue'

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman discussed their upcoming movie, ‘Song Sung Blue,’ during an interview with Fox News Digital.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson's latest film has upset those close to its real-life subject.

In their new film, "Song Sung Blue," Hudson and Jackman portray the real-life couple Claire "Thunder" and Mike "Lightning" Sardina, who together made up the Neil Diamond tribute band, "Lightning & Thunder."

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Mike's children, Michael Sardina Jr. and Angelina, expressed their many issues with the film, including only getting paid $30,000 to consult on the film and Mike Jr.'s assertion that he was "purposely cut out of the film."

"Every interview that those monsters have been on on national television don't even mention my existence at all, even though I was the most prevalent force in my father's life, even when I wasn't in Wisconsin, because I'm his only son," he said of Jackman and Hudson.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson at a screening for "A Song Sung Blue" in December 2025.

Real-life children of Mike Sardina call Jackman and Hudson "monsters." (Eric Charbonneau/Focus Features via Getty Images)

KATE HUDSON SAYS HER 14-YEAR-OLD SON’S FRIENDS LOVE COMING OVER AND HANGING OUT WITH HER

While he wasn't included in the film, he participated in the 2008 documentary, "Lighting & Thunder," which told the story of his dad's legacy. The documentary was released two years after his father's death in July 2006 after he suffered a brain bleed following a fall.

Text messages obtained by the Daily Mail between Mike Jr.'s sister, Angelina, and the film's producer, John Fox, confirm the two were paid $30,000 to consult and also showed sympathy on Fox's part, as he told Angelina, "I totally understand, and I'm sorry, know it's not the most ideal situation," regarding their lack of input.

Angelina is included in the movie, portrayed by King Princess, with the Daily Mail reporting she signed a contract in which she authorized the movie to tell a fictionalized version of her story but did not ensure she would be in contact with anyone from the cast, including King Princess.

The two also had issues with the way their father was portrayed. Mike Jr. said if anyone had spoken to them about their father, they would have known that he "would speak in a very, very slow kind of way."

Hugh Jackman in New York City in December 2025.

Jackman portrays Mike "Lightning" Sardina in the movie. (MEGA/GC Images)

HUGH JACKMAN, SUTTON FOSTER MAKE ROMANCE RED CARPET OFFICIAL MONTHS AFTER ACTOR'S DIVORCE FROM LONGTIME WIFE

"[My father] would thank God every single show, and then he would go on a very short testimony about his journey through recovery," he recalled. "And if anybody felt like they were alone, or maybe they needed help, or they needed prayer, [he would tell them], "'You come up here after the show, and I will sit here. And I'll talk to you'."

In addition to having no input in the story, Mike Jr. and Angelina say the movie didn't do a good job of showing the tension that existed in their home as they were growing up, with Angelina saying, "The only thing that was true is the love between my dad and Claire."

"I mean, yes, it's a great story," she said. "It's a beautiful story, but that's not how it went down. And I guess that's what's upsetting because it's a lie."

While Mike Jr. and Angelina are upset with the end product, their stepmother Claire, who married Mike Sr. at the Wisconsin State Fair in 1994, and her two kids from a prior marriage — son Dayna and daughter Rachel — have been supportive.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson with Claire Sardina and her kids at the premiere of "Song Sung Blue" in December 2025.

Claire Sardina and her kids posed with the film's stars at the premiere. (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The three happily posed with Jackman and Hudson at the New York City premiere in early December, and Carol and Rachel joined Jackman on stage to sing on separate occasions.

Mike Jr. and Angelina were also invited to the premiere, but, according to Mike Jr., they were told to "keep away from any of the stars and reporters."

"I want the true story out there, and I want it used with truth, with dignity, and I want retribution," Mike Jr. said. "I want retribution from NBCUniversal [and other parties involved], not just for me, for my father, for me, and for my little sister — my father's true descendants — because they screwed us over.

"Everybody thinks it's such a wonderful film, it's so touching," he added. "It's all lies. And it steals all the hard work that my father put in his entire life so that Claire, Rachel and Dayna can soak up a massive paycheck."

Kate Hudson on Watch What Happens Live in December 2025.

Hudson received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the movie. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Imag)

Fox News Digital reached out to Jackman, Hudson, Brewer, Fox, NBC Universal and Focus Features for comment.

The film has earned $13.6 million at the global box office so far and has earned Hudson a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a comedy or musical.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

