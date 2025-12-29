'Landman' star Billy Bob Thornton's unexpected nude scene sparks mixed reactions from fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans were left surprised by Billy Bob Thornton's full-frontal nude scene in "Landman."

Thornton's goods were on display in Sunday night's episode after his character, Tommy, accidentally exposed himself to a hotel waitress. He woke up as she was attempting to deliver food to the room, setting up a room service tray by the bed. When she saw he was naked from the waist down, she yelled, "Don't rape me!"

"Who the f--- are you?" he asked her. "I'm not gonna rape you."

"Put your d--- away," his wife, played by Ali Larter, said. "Don't be scared, darling. That wasn't about you. He eats Cialis like M&Ms, runs into door jambs all morning with that thing. So sorry about that."

"I was trying to surprise you with breakfast in bed… That is not the best angle of your b---s---, I might add," she said. "I’d scream too."

"You know, you really gotta love a man to look at him from there," she continued, mocking her husband for exposing himself below the belt. "Poor thing, if she wasn’t a lesbian when she walked in here, she’s a f---ing lesbian now."

Fans of the show had mixed reactions on social media.

"Why is Billy Bob Thornton pitching a tent on my tv screen?" one user wrote on X.

"I mean how much must you run out of plot ideas if you have to resort to showing d---? There’s already been plenty of a-- but now we need d--- apparently," a user commented on Reddit.

"I have some time free for a few months and was thinking of getting a job in a hotel but seeing that I am definitely not gonna do that anymore," another added.

But others seemed unbothered by the scene.

"First opening scene of new episode of #landman was priceless. Too funny," one fan wrote on X.

"I know this is an unpopular opinion but I actually really like Angela. I love the Tommy and Angela relationship. I'm sorry," another X user wrote.

"Episode 7 of season 2 of #landman is the greatest television I've seen in my life, I'm calling it right now," another said.

Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is based on the podcast "Boomtown." The show chronicles the Permian Basin oil boom in West Texas that took place in the early 2010s, fueled by advances in oil drilling technology.

At the center of the show is Billy Bob Thornton's character — Tommy Norris. Thornton portrays a "landman," a crisis manager working for an oil company called M-Tex.

The show also stars Demi Moore , Jon Hamm, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph.

