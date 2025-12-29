Macaulay Culkin sets strict rules for fans who approach him in public with his children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Macaulay Culkin has strict rules for fans if they wish to approach him in public.

The "Home Alone" icon was a guest on Jason Bateman and Will Arnett's "Smartless" podcast and explained that he sets "certain ground rules" whenever he plans to leave the house.

"Don't approach me when I'm at the dinner table. I don't like that. Don't approach me when I'm with my kids," Culkin said, explaining some of his personal boundaries.

Culkin shares two children with actress Brenda Song: sons Dakota, 4, and Carson, 3.

Culkin emphasized to Bateman and Arnett that fans should "definitely" not follow him to the bathroom.

The actor said that he's learned over time that he is in charge of the social interactions he has with fans, not the other way around.

"I'm in charge of the social contract. I'm in charge of the interaction," Culkin said. "I can guide this interaction."

Culkin began his Hollywood career at a remarkably young age, quickly standing out as a gifted child actor in the late '80s. Culkin’s breakthrough came in 1990 with "Home Alone", where his portrayal of the clever and independent Kevin McCallister made him one of the most famous child stars in the world almost overnight.

Following a recent screening of the iconic holiday movie at the Academy Museum in honor of the film's 35th anniversary, the 45-year-old actor and the movie's director, Chris Columbus, sat down for a Q&A, in which Culkin shared that his two kids are big fans of the movie.

"They don’t even call it 'Home Alone,' they call it 'Kevin.' They’re like, ‘Wow, Kevin’s really funny.’ I go, ‘He’s also handsome, somebody that your mom [Brenda Song] might be into," Culkin said, via The Hollywood Reporter .

While the two are big fans of the Christmas movie, Culkin shared that he has not told them he's Kevin, saying, "I try to keep the magic alive."

"I showed my oldest — he wanted to see a picture of me and my siblings, so I pulled up this old photo; it’s all my siblings, and he looks right at me, and he goes, ‘Who’s that? That looks like Kevin,’" Culkin shared. "I go, ‘Oh, no, nobody, here’s your aunt.'"

Culkin shared during the Q&A that his perspective on the movie has changed since becoming a father, saying he now resonates with Catherine O'Hara's character, "seeing how desperately and how hard she's trying to get home" to her son.

He also shared that since becoming a parent, people always ask him if he watches "Home Alone" with his kids, to which he responds, "Of course, this movie is awesome."

"But I don't watch the movie, I watch them," he said. "I watch their eyes. I listen to them laugh and things like that. And it makes me really proud to be a part of something like that. So it resonates now. Now I can see it through their eyes."

He continued: "You guys were raised on it, now you guys are raising your kids on it, right? So, now I'm raising my kids on it. It means something completely different. That's the way I look at the movie nowadays."

