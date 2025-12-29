Heidi Klum ditches bikini top in St. Barts as stars escape winter with sun-soaked getaways

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bikinis stayed in rotation for these stars, even as winter rolled in.

HEIDI KLUM

Heidi Klum ditched New York and her bikini top for a dip with husband Tom Kaulitz in St. Barts this past weekend.

The 52-year-old stepped out in brown bikini bottoms with a white baseball cap and sunglasses, later going topless as she walked the shoreline and cooled off in the water. Kaulitz wore light pink swim trunks and a gray cap as the couple spent the day swimming, strolling and sticking close together in the surf.

Klum and Kaulitz were also photographed with friends during the outing, including fashion photographer Antoine Verglas.

JESSICA ALBA

Jessica Alba took a warm-weather break over Thanksgiving, sharing bikini photos from a family getaway in December.

The actress posted two separate Instagram carousels on Dec. 11 and Dec. 20, featuring herself and her children relaxing at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve set along the dunes of Puerto Los Cabos’ coastline.

In one image, Alba posed for a poolside selfie wearing a patterned triangle bikini, oversized sunglasses and a wide-brim straw hat as blue water and manicured greenery stretched out behind her. She also shared a beachside photo wearing a green bikini alongside her youngest son, Hayes, with damp, post-ocean hair and black sunglasses.

The "Fantastic Four" star summed up the trip in the caption, calling it a "dreamy slice of heaven" and praising the destination as a peaceful, family-friendly escape.

DUA LIPA

Dua Lipa enjoyed time in the water after wrapping the Latin American leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico City this December.

The pop star has shared several bikini moments in 2025 while balancing tour life with time to unwind. In one recent post, Lipa posed for a mirror selfie wearing a black Burberry bikini, opting for a slicked-back bun and minimal accessories.

The carousel continued with a shoreline shot of the 30-year-old kneeling in shallow water wearing a leopard-print bikini. She captioned the post, "my suitcase stays packed," as her tour surpassed 70 dates this year.

KELSEA BALLERINI

Kelsea Ballerini soaked up the sun while spending time on the water in Australia this December.

The "Penthouse" singer was photographed standing on a boat wearing a red bikini top paired with a white skirt as she leaned against the railing, with calm blue water and scenic views behind her. She accessorized with sunglasses and wore her hair pulled back.

Ballerini returned to Australia for the first time in seven years to close out 2025 with performances in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, sharing several moments from the trip with fans online.

OLIVIA MUNN

Olivia Munn shared a family moment this December while celebrating her son’s birthday.

The actress posted a photo featuring her children, Malcolm and Méi, smiling as she held her youngest while her older son stood nearby. Munn wore a white bikini top paired with black polka-dot bottoms in the relaxed snapshot.

The 45-year-old has remained in the public eye throughout 2025, continuing to speak out about breast cancer awareness while sharing glimpses of life as a mom.

ASHLEY BENSON

Ashley Benson marked her birthday with a candid bikini moment as the year came to a close.

The "Pretty Little Liars" alum lounged poolside wearing a bright green string bikini and oversized black sunglasses, appearing caught off guard as she raised her hands in a playful gesture.

Benson later shared additional photos from a Maui getaway with husband Brandon Davis and their daughter, Aspen, including a beachside shot where she reclined in a multicolored plaid bikini. Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes.

NINA DOBREV

Nina Dobrev was among the stars fleeing to warm-weather destinations this season.

In late November, the "Vampire Diaries" alum traveled to Mexico with friends, where she was photographed walking along the beach in a black-and-white striped bikini. In one image, she carried an umbrella over her shoulder and a coffee cup in hand, smiling with her hair pulled into a carefree bun.

Dobrev also recently shared a lakeside post this weekend, showing herself unwinding in a black string bikini inside a circular, wood-paneled retreat. Fans praised the relaxed snapshot, embracing what many described as her "single girl era" following her split from Shaun White.

NINA AGDAL

Nina Agdal was spotted soaking up the sun in Miami Beach this November.

The off-duty model wore a navy underwire bikini paired with large black headphones and matching sunglasses while relaxing on a lounge chair. Her toned arms and midsection were on display as she lifted her hands to adjust her ponytail.

The 33-year-old married social media personality and wrestler Logan Paul in August 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in late September 2024.

MOLLY SIMS

Molly Sims soaked up the sun during a family getaway to Miami to end the year.

The 52-year-old model and actress was photographed wearing a bright pink bikini while posing alongside her daughter, flashing peace signs amid palm trees and lush greenery. In another shot, Sims struck a side profile along the shoreline with one arm lifted as ocean waves rolled in behind her.

2025 has also marked a major year for Sims, with her skincare brand, YSE Beauty, recently announcing new expansion plans following continued growth since its 2023 launch.

JULIANNE HOUGH

Julianne Hough brought the holidays home this season.

The Los Angeles-based dancer shared a festive Instagram photo captioned, "Christmas at home," posing in a bikini beside a decorated Christmas tree with wrapped gifts underneath. She struck a side pose with one arm lifted as her dog, Sunny, appeared in the background near a glass door, with a warm, softly filtered effect giving the scene a cozy glow.

The holiday post arrived ahead of a major hosting moment for Hough, who is set to co-host "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" on a sister network.

